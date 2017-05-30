Ducati Scrambler Concepts Claim Awards at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

Ducati Scrambler Concepts

In existence since 1929, the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on Italy’s Lake Como is a competition defined by pure elegance. Just as important as the classic and antique cars—like the 1957 Alfa Romeo Giulietta SS Prototipo that won Best in Show—are the motorcycles.

And this year, the Ducati Design Center claimed two awards with custom Scramblers. The big winner was a custom concept Café Racer that earned the “Motorcycle Design – Concept Bike and New Prototypes” category, along with the Villa Erba trophy (assigned for the first time this year), awarded by popular vote.

This concept Café Racer is high-lighted by an all-aluminum design, essentially styled superstructures that leave the original Scrambler mechanics in full view. The LED lights offer a freshly designed look, as do the “bobber” wire wheels, the low-slung exhaust and hand-stitched seat.

Ducati also entered another concept bike inspired by the Scrambler Desert Sled, which took third place in the “Motorcycle Design – Concept Bike and New Prototypes” category.

Andrea Ferraresi, Ducati Design Center Director, says: “I am exceedingly proud of such a successful achievement, above all because the other prototypes taking part in the competition were really beautiful. Amidst the many superb looking bikes across all the competition categories, people chose to award our Café Racer with the Villa Erba trophy.”

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este has been held since 1929. It is the world’s most exclusive competition celebrating the design and style of vintage cars and motorcycles. In addition to categories for vehicles of yesteryear, the competition has a “Concept Cars and Prototypes” section to present a vision for vehicles of the future.