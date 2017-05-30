Tourmaster Epic Touring Boots Released: OutDry Technology

Tourmaster Epic Touring & Epic Air Touring Boots Released: OutDry Technology

Tourmaster has released two new boots with its high-tech OutDry technology for keeping your feet dry while riding: the Epic Touring and Epic Air Touring boots. As noted by the title, the Air edition is created for comfort in warmer conditions and features breathable mesh fabric construction.

Following are the features of the the Tourmaster Epic Touring & Epic Air Touring boots:

Tourmaster Epic Touring & Epic Air Touring Boots

Upper constructed using abrasion-resistant microfiber PU leather (Epic Touring)

Upper constructed using abrasion-resistant microfiber PU leather and breathable open-cell small diameter mesh fabric (Epic Air Touring)

Front and rear 1200 denier polyester accordion stretch panels

TPR shifter guard

3M Scotchlite reflective heel insert and outside piping

Side-entry YKK zippers, hook and loop closures, and full-length waterproof gaiters.

Oil and petrol-resistant, side wrapping vulcanized single density sole

Bontex molded insole

OutDry waterproof and breathable membrane

Air mesh liner

Thermoplastic molded shin plate, EVA toe and heel cup

Dual-compound malleolus protectors

Anatomically designed high-density insole

Meets CE test standards

Available in wide sizing

Tourmaster Epic Touring & Epic Air Touring Boots Fast Facts:

Men’s Available Colors & Sizes:

Black: 7-14 / Wide 8.5-14

Price:

$199.99

For additional information, visit Tourmaster.