EBR Motorcycles Factory Liquidation Begins June 7

EBR Motorcycles Factory Liquidation

Back in January, the owners of EBR Motorcycles, Liquid Asset Partners, ended the pursuit to find a buyer for the EBR brand.

Liquid Asset Partners said a liquidation of production equipment and excess parts would occur, and that date has come. The Grand Rapid, Mich., based company says the EBR Motorcycles factory liquidation will begin June 7, and last for two months.

The on-site liquidation sale includes the intellectual property and tooling used to manufacture the EBR Motorcycles, all factory production equipment, and historical artifacts in the factory.

“This is the motorcycle deal of a lifetime,” said Bill Melvin, CEO of Liquid Asset Partners. “For any motorcycle fan the deals are too cheap to miss. You can buy anything from a race motorcycle, hand tools, and all the way to buying the iconic motorcycle brand itself. We sell at such huge discounts, people fly in from all over the world! Some people will start a new business just from buying these deals.”

The EBR Motorcycles Liquidation Sale is Split into three parts:

The onsite public liquidation sale will start June 7 at the factory with tons of parts, tools, and historical items for sale piecemeal and will continue for two months.

The public auction will be on June 8 at the factory and will include the factory production equipment, test equipment, and numerous additional lots, including the intellectual property of EBR Motorcycles and production tooling located at suppliers across the globe.

The excess motorcycle parts, over $15 million at retail worth of inventory will be liquidated through a discounting process through the standard parts ordering process.

“This will represent the largest factory liquidation of sport motorcycle manufacturing facility,” said Melvin. “These super bike parts and equipment, which are rolling art, are selling at enormous discounts, right off the factory floor. With the sale 30 minutes from Milwaukee, the motorcycle capital of the World, it is quite a sight to see the factory in person. The sale is open to the public, and they can buy not only the motorcycles parts, but also the tools and equipment from which they were made.”

“We have no illusions, the market is very soft and we are prepared to deeply discount everything. It’s stacked high and we’re selling it cheap. Everything must be sold regardless of cost or loss. The public won’t want to miss these deals.”

EBR Motorcycles now intends to consolidate its long-term parts for dealer and warranty support for all existing EBR Motorcycles customers.

Liquid Asset Partners says the sale begins Wednesday, June 7, at 10 a.m., and the live auction at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8. Buyers may view the assets online at http://www.LiquidAP.com or come directly to the factory on June 7, to see where and how they were made.

The East Troy, Wis., motorcycle company founded by has been plagued with problems since Erik Buell separated from Harley-Davidson in 2009 and Erik Buell Racing was started.

Erik Buell Racing went into receivership in 2015 after a partnership with Hero MotoCorp of India failed. EBR was sold to Liquid Asset Partners in 2016, re-branded EBR Motorcycles, and Liquid Asset attempted to keep the brand going until a buyer could be found. That effort ended in January 2017.