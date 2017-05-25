2017 Honda CB500X Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2017 Honda CB500X
Although not really an adventure bike—it sports 17-inch wheels and street tires at both ends—the 2017 Honda CB500X has the look of an adventure machine.
This is a motorcycle for the rider who wants the adventure look, including the roomy upright seating position and a long-distance 4.6-gallon fuel tank.
With a tall windshield, the CB500X can easily be ridden on the road, and a light rider will find it to be a fully satisfactory sport-touring motorcycle, especially if you upgrade the rubber.
The 471cc twin puts out freeway-worthy power, and the 320mm front disc does a good job on its own of slowing down the 428-pound bike. If you’d liked Combined ABS (ABS, plus linked brakes), it is an option that runs just $300, which we think is definitely worth it.
2017 Honda CB500X Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm
- Displacement: 471cc
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Cooling: Liquid
- Valve train: DOHC; four valves per cylinder
- Induction: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies
- Ignition: Digital transistorized w/ electronic advance
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: Spring-preload adjustable 41mm forks; 5.5 inches of travel
- Rear: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches of travel
- Front tire: 120/70×17 radial
- Rear tire: 160/60×17 radial
- Front brake: 320mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Combined ABS: Optional
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.9 inches
- Rake: 26.5°
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 31.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.6 gallons
- Curb Weight: 428 pounds (standard)
2017 Honda CB500X Color:
- Candy Rose Red
2017 Honda CB500X Price (MSRP):
- $6599 (standard)
- $6899 (ABS)