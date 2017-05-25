2017 Honda CB500X Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2017 Honda CB500X

Although not really an adventure bike—it sports 17-inch wheels and street tires at both ends—the 2017 Honda CB500X has the look of an adventure machine.

This is a motorcycle for the rider who wants the adventure look, including the roomy upright seating position and a long-distance 4.6-gallon fuel tank.

With a tall windshield, the CB500X can easily be ridden on the road, and a light rider will find it to be a fully satisfactory sport-touring motorcycle, especially if you upgrade the rubber.

The 471cc twin puts out freeway-worthy power, and the 320mm front disc does a good job on its own of slowing down the 428-pound bike. If you’d liked Combined ABS (ABS, plus linked brakes), it is an option that runs just $300, which we think is definitely worth it.

2017 Honda CB500X Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm

Displacement: 471cc

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Cooling: Liquid

Valve train: DOHC; four valves per cylinder

Induction: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies

Ignition: Digital transistorized w/ electronic advance

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Spring-preload adjustable 41mm forks; 5.5 inches of travel

Rear: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches of travel

Front tire: 120/70×17 radial

Rear tire: 160/60×17 radial

Front brake: 320mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Combined ABS: Optional

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.9 inches

Rake: 26.5°

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 31.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.6 gallons

Curb Weight: 428 pounds (standard)

2017 Honda CB500X Color:

Candy Rose Red

2017 Honda CB500X Price (MSRP):