AMA Celebrates Memorial Day, Encourages Safe Motorcycling

AMA Honors Veterans Ahead of Memorial Day

The American Motorcyclist Association joins all Americans this Memorial Day, May 29, in expressing deep gratitude to the friends and families of those who gave their lives in service to the United States and in honoring their memories.

“The freedoms we enjoy, as motorcyclists and as Americans, come at great personal cost and sacrifice and are defended daily by military personnel dedicated to protecting our principles,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “It is important to pause and reflect on Memorial Day, remembering those who helped make possible the freedoms we too often take for granted, including the freedom to ride and travel throughout this great nation.”

Many Americans will take advantage of the long holiday weekend to enjoy the freedom of the road, traveling to events, to family picnics, to beaches and other attractions.

“We especially encourage motorists to be alert this weekend to motorcyclists, many of whom will be on the road to participate in AMA-sanctioned events, Memorial Day parades and freedom rides,” Dingman said. “And we urge motorcyclists to ride safely and stay alert and sober.”

About the American Motorcyclist Association
Founded in 1924, the AMA is a not-for-profit member-based association whose mission is to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling. As the world’s largest motorcycling rights and event sanctioning organization, the AMA advocates for riders’ interests at all levels of government and sanctions thousands of competition and recreational events every year. The AMA also provides money-saving discounts on products and services for its members. Through the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio, the AMA honors the heroes and heritage of motorcycling. For more information, visit www.americanmotorcyclist.com.
