AMA Celebrates Memorial Day, Encourages Safe Motorcycling

AMA Honors Veterans Ahead of Memorial Day

The American Motorcyclist Association joins all Americans this Memorial Day, May 29, in expressing deep gratitude to the friends and families of those who gave their lives in service to the United States and in honoring their memories.

“The freedoms we enjoy, as motorcyclists and as Americans, come at great personal cost and sacrifice and are defended daily by military personnel dedicated to protecting our principles,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “It is important to pause and reflect on Memorial Day, remembering those who helped make possible the freedoms we too often take for granted, including the freedom to ride and travel throughout this great nation.”