Cortech Fusion Jacket Released: Protective Flexibility

Cortech Fusion Motorcycle Jacket

Meet the Cortech Fusion motorcycle jacket, which was designed for ultimate freedom of movement and comfort.

The Fusion is constructed with breathable stretch fabric that allows for unlimited flexibility while providing abrasion protection.

Cortech Fusion Jacket Highlights:

Constructed with breathable, flexible, abrasion-resistant, two-way stretch FlexCor fabric

Performance fit with pre-curved and rotated sleeves

Microfiber-lined mandarin-style collar and cuffs

Features front hand, internal pouch, and mobile media pockets

360 degree Phoslite reflective material and Cortech signature rear triangle improve visibility

Adjustable waist belts with TPR pulls

ESO zippers, including a locking main zipper slider

Removable CE-approved shoulder and elbow armor with CE level 2 Armadillo back armor

Two-way stretch Rainguard water-proof, breathable zip-out liner

8″ jacket/pant zipper with pant side included

Color-coded snap attachments for waterproof liner ease installation

Cotech Fusion Jacket Fast Facts:

Sizes: XS-4XL

Price: $329.99

For additional information, visit Cortech.