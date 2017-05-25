Cortech Fusion Jacket Released: Protective Flexibility

Cortech Fusion Motorcycle Jacket
Meet the Cortech Fusion motorcycle jacket, which was designed for ultimate freedom of movement and comfort.
The Fusion is constructed with breathable stretch fabric that allows for unlimited flexibility while providing abrasion protection.
Cortech Fusion Jacket Highlights:
- Constructed with breathable, flexible, abrasion-resistant, two-way stretch FlexCor fabric
- Performance fit with pre-curved and rotated sleeves
- Microfiber-lined mandarin-style collar and cuffs
- Features front hand, internal pouch, and mobile media pockets
- 360 degree Phoslite reflective material and Cortech signature rear triangle improve visibility
- Adjustable waist belts with TPR pulls
- ESO zippers, including a locking main zipper slider
- Removable CE-approved shoulder and elbow armor with CE level 2 Armadillo back armor
- Two-way stretch Rainguard water-proof, breathable zip-out liner
- 8″ jacket/pant zipper with pant side included
- Color-coded snap attachments for waterproof liner ease installation
Cotech Fusion Jacket Fast Facts:
- Sizes: XS-4XL
- Price: $329.99
For additional information, visit Cortech.