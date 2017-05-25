2017 Benelli Tornado Naked T Unveiled: 125cc Urban Motorcycle

2017 Benelli Tornado Naked T

For those craving a small cc Italian-bred motorcycle for the city street, Benelli has the answer. Meet the Benelli Tornado Naked T, a 125cc motorcycle produced for the urban environment.

The Tornado Naked T is powered by single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled 125cc engine that produces 11.1 horsepower @ 9500 rpm and 7 ft/lbs of torque.

Suspension duties are handled by an upside-down 35mm fork, and swingarm with lateral shock absorber that features spring pre-load adjustment. The Benelli Tornado Naked T features 12-inch wheels donning 120/70 and 130/70 tires.

The Tornado Naked T brakes consist of a single 210mm front disc up front, and a 190mm out back.

The Benelli single is available in three colors: white, red and black. Pricing and US availability is not available at this time.

For full specs, visit Benelli Tornado naked T 125_Technical data_2017.