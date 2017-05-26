Valentino Rossi Motocross Crash: Friday MX Injury Update

Valentino Rossi Motocross Crash

UPDATE from Friday afternoon: Yamaha reports that Valentino Rossi has returned home from the hospital, and will continue recovering at home.

For the opening three rounds of 2017 MotoGP, Valentino Rossi was in the game—big time.

The nine-time World Champion finished on the podium in Qatar, Argentina and Texas, giving him the points lead into round four in Jerez. But things changed drastically for Rossi at Jerez. Following a few mistakes, Rossi had to settle for 10th in Spain. This was followed two weeks later by a last-lap crash while battling for the lead with Movistar Yamaha MotoGP teammate Maverick Vinales at Le Mans.

Rossi’s string of sour circumstances continued Thursday when he was involved in a motocross training crash Thursday at Cross Club Cavallara in Mondavio (Pesaro Urbino, Italy).

Th3 38-year-old Italian was taken to the hospital following the MX accident, and diagnosed with mild chest and abdominal trauma. Yamaha reports that no fractures were detected in any part of the body, and no serious traumatic pathologies were found.

Rossi underwent further examination Friday, and Yamaha reports VR46 is making positive progress. The Yamaha YZR-M1 pilot is experiencing less pain than on Thursday. Doctors say the pain is a result of slight liver and kidney lesions that have not evolved into further complications.

Valentino will continue to receive pain relief over the next 12 hours and, over the course of the day, he will undergo routine diagnostic tests. If the results are positive, he may be discharged from the hospital within the day.

So far, Rossi’s is still set to race next Sunday, June 4, at his home round in Mugello. After five of 18 rounds, Rossi is third in points with 62, six behind Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa and 23 behind leader Vinales.