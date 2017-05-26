Cortech Dino & Bella Leather Jackets: Retro Style for Men & Women

Cortech Dino & Bella Leather Motorcycle Jackets

Cortech has released two new retro-inspired motorcycle jackets—the Dino for men and the Bella for women. These jackets feature vintage styling that looks good both on and off the bike, and modern riding features for protection and comfort.

Following are the features of each jacket.

Cortech Dino Leather Jacket:

Retro, cafe racer-inspired design with rustic antique leather.

Constructed using top grain 0.9-1.0mm thick cowhide leather.

Rub-off finished leather for a vintage and broken-in look.

YKK zippered front closure, chest pocket, hand pockets, and cuffs.

Antiqued hardware for a retro cafe racer inspired look.

Internal pouch pocket and mobile media storage pocket.

Fixed liner for reduced friction and added comfort.

Three-position adjustable waist belts for a tailored fit.

Removable CE-approved shoulder and elbow armor with an articulated high-density back protector.

Cortech Bella Leather Jacket:

Vintage and cafe styling.

Constructed using top grain 0.8-0.9mm thick cowhide leather.

Aged leather for a vintage and broken-in look.

YKK zippered front closure, chest pocket, hand pockets, and cuffs.

Antiqued hardware for a retro cafe racer inspired look.

Internal pouch pocket and mobile media storage pocket.

Fixed liner for reduced friction and added comfort.

Accordion stretch and three-position adjustable waist belts for a tailored fit.

Removable CE-approved shoulder and elbow armor with an articulated high-density back protector.

Cortech Dino & Bella Leather Jacket Fast Facts:

Cortech Dino Colors, Sizes & Price:

Vintage Brown or Black

XS-3XL

$299.99

Cortech Bella Colors, Sizes & Price