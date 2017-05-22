2017 Hangtown 250 Motocross Results: Husky’s Osborne Sweeps 250MX

2017 Hangtown 250 Motocross Results

The 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship began Saturday with he 49th edition of theHangtown Motocross Classic at Praire City SVRA in California.

In the 250MX class at the Red Bull sponsored event, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing FC 250 pilot Zach Osborne claimed the overall win after sweeping both motos. This was Osborne’s second-career overall win as he chases his first MX title.

Joining Osborne on the overall podium were Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Alex Martin (4-4 moto results) and Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Aaron Plessinger (3-5).

“It was nice to carry the momentum from supercross and take the pressure off the [start of the] outdoor season, and come out of here with max points,” said Osborne. “This is always one of the roughest tracks we have all year, so you always come in here kind of guessing. It’s good to know we’re leaving with the points lead and a win. My goal was to be in the top five and challenge for a podium, so to come away with a 1-1 is pretty awesome.”

After one of 12 rounds in the 250 Motocross class, Osborne has a perfect 50 points, 14 ahead of Martin and Plessinger, who are tired for second.

2017 Hangtown 250 Motocross Results, Moto 1 Recap

When the opening moto began, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo claim the first Motosport.com Holeshot of the season, with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Sean Cantrell slotting into second in his pro debut and Osborne settling in third. Osborne applied pressure on the rookie on Lap 1 and moved into second, ultimately setting his sights on Cianciarulo for the lead.

The lead pair swapped fast laps throughout the first portion of the 30-minutes-plus-two-laps moto before Osborne was able to eventually get around the Kawasaki and take control of the race. Behind them, Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Aaron Plessinger fought his way around Cantrell to take over third.

Once in the lead Osborne was able to open a comfortable gap that he easily maintained throughout the remainder of the moto, which was further aided by lapped traffic. Plessinger applied pressure on Cianciarulo for several laps, but eventually both riders asserted themselves in the remaining podium spots.

Osborne took the third moto win of his career 5.3 seconds ahead of Cianciarulo, with Plessinger following in third.

2017 Hangtown Motocross Results, Moto 2 Recap

With the overall win within reach, Osborne took control of Moto 2 immediately out of the gate, grabbing the Motosport.com Holeshot over the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki duo of Joey Savatgy and Cianciarulo.

Savtagy showed impressive early speed and was able to briefly lead the moto, but Osborne got back around on Lap 1 and never looked back. Cianciarulo gave up third place to Plessinger and would soon fall out of contention.

The rider to watch in the early stages was Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Alex Martin, who started fifth. Martin was able to surpass both Cianciarulo and Plessinger on Lap 2 and continued his push to the front by passing Savatgy for second on Lap 3, bringing Plessinger along with him into third.

Osborne remained in control of the moto throughout, but another rider was on a charge to the front. After starting seventh Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner stormed through the field and broke into podium position on Lap 7 after passing Plessinger.

His determination continued and he was able to close in on Martin for second. The KTM rider fended off Forkner for several laps, but gave up the spot on Lap 14 and dropped off the podium after losing another spot to his brother Jeremy, who rides for GEICO Honda, that same lap.

Osborne took the win by 2.9 seconds over Forkner, with Jeremy Martin in third.

The 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship continues next Saturday, May 27, with its second round from Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, Calif. For airing information, visit 2017 Motocross TV Schedule.

2017 Hangtown 250 Motocross Results (Overall, Moto Finish)

Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (1-1) Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., KTM (4-4) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha (3-5) Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (2-8) Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (11-2) Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha (5-6) Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Kawasaki (7-7) Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., Kawasaki (8-9) Mitchell Oldenburg, Alvord, Texas, KTM (6-12) Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Yamaha (9-11)

2017 250 Class Championship Standings (after one of 12 rounds):