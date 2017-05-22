2017 Honda Africa Twin CRF1000L Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda Africa Twin CRF1000L

Featuring impressive off-road capabilities, the 2017 Honda Africa Twin CRF1000L comes in two flavors—a manual clutch six speed, plus the high-tech DCT version that features an automatically shifting transmission.

While dirt riders make look askance at the DCT version, the auto-shifting is so refined that it is fully functional off-road. For the times when you want to shift the DCT manually, it can be done via two buttons on the left handlebar (though there is no clutch lever).

Featuring a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear, the Africa Twin rolls over off-road obstacles like a dirt bike, with the invaluable help of outstanding Showa suspension with nearly nine inches of travel at each end.

The motor puts out nearly 100 horsepower, which is plenty for both street and dirt riding. This is a highly refined adventure motorcycle that is also capable of long-distance touring and rally-style off-roading. This year, many buyers will be thrilled to see the traditional White/Blue/Red HRC livery.

You will not handguards in some of the photos—they are optional.

2017 Honda Africa Twin CRF1000L Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin w/ 270-degree crank

Displacement: 998cc

Bore x stroke: 92 x 75mm

Valve train: SOHC, 4vpc

Compression ratio: 10:0:1

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: Manual six-speed w/ slipper-clutch, or DCT

Final drive: O-ring sealed chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel, semi-double cradle

Front suspension: Fully adjustable inverted 45mm Showa forks: 9.1 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Linkage -assisted fully adjustable Showa remote reservoir shock/8.7 inches of travel

Front tire: 90/90-21; tube-type

Rear tire: 150/70-18; tube-type

Front brakes: 310mm floating discs w/ radially mounted four-piston calipers

Rear brake: 256mm disc w/ two-piston caliper

ABS: Two channel, with rear ABS off-switch, standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 62.0 inches

Rake: 27.5 degrees

Trail: 4.5 inches

Seat height: 34.3 or 33.5 inches; adjustable

Ground Clearance: 9.9 inches

Curb weight: 512 pounds; 534 pounds (DCT)

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

2017 Honda Africa Twin CRF1000L Colors:

Red/Black/White

White/Blue/Red

Candy Red (DCT only)

2017 Honda Africa Twin CRF1000L Prices:

MSRP TBA

2017 Honda Africa Twin CRF1000L Photo Gallery