2017 Motocross TV Schedule | Watch MX Live

2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Television Schedule
Watching the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series on television definitely can be challenging. While MAVTV reliably shows the first motos in the 250 and 450 class, the second motos may be split between NBC and NBCSN, and not shown on the same day.
We’ve assembled the list below to help you make sure you don’t miss a single moto.
Another option is to spend $50 and buy a Pro Motocross Pass from NBC Sports Gold for the entire Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series. Instead of setting your DVR to multiple networks and hoping for the best, the NBC Sports Pro Motocross Pass provides live and on-demand streaming of all races commercial-free (plus qualifying). The Pro Motocross Pass also allows you to watch all of the races from 2016 and 2015.
The 2016 AMA pro Motocross 450 National Championship was dominated by Ken Roczen, then on the RCH Suzuki RM-Z450. Roczen won 18 of 22 motos to claim his second MX title. For 2017, Rozen moved to Team Honda HRC, but suffered a horrific crash at 2017 Anaheim II SX in January.
Rozen sustained a compound fracture to his left arm, which needed a donor bone for healing. To date he underwent 11 surgeries, will miss the 2017 outdoor Motocross series.
The riders to watch during this year’s Motocross Championship will be the 2017 Supercross Champion Ryan Dungey (Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F), Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450F), Marvin Musquin (Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F) and Jason Anderson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FC 450).
2017 Motocross TV Schedule
|Date
|Time (Eastern)
|Network
|MX National
|Races
|May 20
|4pm
|MAVTV
|Hangtown
|1st Motos
|May 20
|6pm
|NBCSN
|Hangtown
|2nd Motos
|May 27
|4pm
|MAVTV
|Glen Helen
|1st Motos
|May 27
|6pm
|NBCSN
|Glen Helen
|2nd Motos
|June 3
|3pm
|MAVTV
|Thunder Valley
|1st Motos
|June 4
|6pm
|NBCSN
|Thunder Valley
|2nd Motos
|June 17
|1pm
|MAVTV
|High Point
|1st Motos
|June 17
|3:30pm
|NBC
|High Point
|450 Moto 2
|June 17
|4:30pm
|NBCSN
|High Point
|250 Moto 2
|June 24
|1pm
|MAVTV
|Tennessee
|1st Motos
|June 24
|3pm
|NBCSN
|Tennessee
|2nd Motos
|July 1
|1pm
|MAVTV
|Redbud
|1st Motos
|July 1
|3pm
|NBCSN
|Redbud
|2nd Motos
|July 8
|1pm
|MAVTV
|Southwick
|1st Motos
|July 8
|3:30pm
|NBC
|Southwick
|450 Moto 2
|July 9
|12:30am
|NBCSN
|Southwick
|250 Moto 2
|July 22
|2pm
|MAVTV
|Spring Creek
|1st Motos
|July 22
|11pm
|NBCSN
|Spring Creek
|2nd Motos
|July 29
|4pm
|MAVTV
|Washougal
|1st Motos
|July 29
|6pm
|NBCSN
|Washougal
|1st Motos
|August 12
|1pm
|MAVTV
|Unadilla
|1st Motos
|August 12
|7:30pm
|NBCSN
|Unadilla
|2nd Motos
|August 19
|1pm
|MAVTV
|Budds Creek
|1st Motos
|August 19
|3pm
|NBC
|Budds Creek
|450 Moto 2
|August 19
|7pm
|NBCSN
|Budds Creek
|250 Moto 2
|August 26
|1pm
|MAVTV
|Ironman
|1st Motos
|August 26
|5pm
|NBCSN
|Ironman
|2nd Motos
|Sep. 6
|2am
|NBCSN
|Season Review
|250s
|Sep. 15
|2am
|NBCSN
|Season Review
|450s
Note: All dates, times, and networks subject to change without notice. Consult your listing as close as possible to each Motocross race.