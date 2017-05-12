2017 Motocross TV Schedule | Watch MX Live

2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Television Schedule

Watching the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series on television definitely can be challenging. While MAVTV reliably shows the first motos in the 250 and 450 class, the second motos may be split between NBC and NBCSN, and not shown on the same day.

We’ve assembled the list below to help you make sure you don’t miss a single moto.

Another option is to spend $50 and buy a Pro Motocross Pass from NBC Sports Gold for the entire Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series. Instead of setting your DVR to multiple networks and hoping for the best, the NBC Sports Pro Motocross Pass provides live and on-demand streaming of all races commercial-free (plus qualifying). The Pro Motocross Pass also allows you to watch all of the races from 2016 and 2015.

The 2016 AMA pro Motocross 450 National Championship was dominated by Ken Roczen, then on the RCH Suzuki RM-Z450. Roczen won 18 of 22 motos to claim his second MX title. For 2017, Rozen moved to Team Honda HRC, but suffered a horrific crash at 2017 Anaheim II SX in January.

Rozen sustained a compound fracture to his left arm, which needed a donor bone for healing. To date he underwent 11 surgeries, will miss the 2017 outdoor Motocross series.

The riders to watch during this year’s Motocross Championship will be the 2017 Supercross Champion Ryan Dungey (Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F), Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450F), Marvin Musquin (Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F) and Jason Anderson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FC 450).

2017 Motocross TV Schedule

Date Time (Eastern) Network MX National Races May 20 4pm MAVTV Hangtown 1st Motos May 20 6pm NBCSN Hangtown 2nd Motos May 27 4pm MAVTV Glen Helen 1st Motos May 27 6pm NBCSN Glen Helen 2nd Motos June 3 3pm MAVTV Thunder Valley 1st Motos June 4 6pm NBCSN Thunder Valley 2nd Motos June 17 1pm MAVTV High Point 1st Motos June 17 3:30pm NBC High Point 450 Moto 2 June 17 4:30pm NBCSN High Point 250 Moto 2 June 24 1pm MAVTV Tennessee 1st Motos June 24 3pm NBCSN Tennessee 2nd Motos July 1 1pm MAVTV Redbud 1st Motos July 1 3pm NBCSN Redbud 2nd Motos July 8 1pm MAVTV Southwick 1st Motos July 8 3:30pm NBC Southwick 450 Moto 2 July 9 12:30am NBCSN Southwick 250 Moto 2 July 22 2pm MAVTV Spring Creek 1st Motos July 22 11pm NBCSN Spring Creek 2nd Motos July 29 4pm MAVTV Washougal 1st Motos July 29 6pm NBCSN Washougal 1st Motos August 12 1pm MAVTV Unadilla 1st Motos August 12 7:30pm NBCSN Unadilla 2nd Motos August 19 1pm MAVTV Budds Creek 1st Motos August 19 3pm NBC Budds Creek 450 Moto 2 August 19 7pm NBCSN Budds Creek 250 Moto 2 August 26 1pm MAVTV Ironman 1st Motos August 26 5pm NBCSN Ironman 2nd Motos Sep. 6 2am NBCSN Season Review 250s Sep. 15 2am NBCSN Season Review 450s

Note: All dates, times, and networks subject to change without notice. Consult your listing as close as possible to each Motocross race.