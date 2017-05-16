2018 BMW Motorcycle Price Announcement: K 1600 B, K 1600 GTL, G 310 R

2018 BMW Motorcycle Price Announcement

BMW Motorrad USA has announced pricing and availability for three of its 2018 models: the K 1600 B, K 1600 GTL and the G 310 R. BMW also released pricing and availability for its 2017 K 1600 GT.

Following is the price/availability/info on each BMW Motorrad model:

2018 BMW K 1600 B

MSRP: $19,995

Largely based on the K 1600 GT and GTL, the K 1600 B was developed specifically with American riders and great open American roads in mind. It features a spectacular backward sloping linear design with a specifically engineered rear section to reflect the characteristics of a grand American tourer.

This not only makes the bagger appear low-lying and slender, but a new rear frame also contributes to this aesthetic by significantly reducing the height of the passenger seat.

Inspired by the Concept 101

649 cc, 6-cylinder engine: 160 hp /129 lb-ft.

Reduced to the essentials with a focus on styling, an elongated, streamlined profile, and potential for customization.

Comparison between BMW K 1600 B vs. GT/GTL:

K 1600 B rear bodywork is completely redesigned:

New rear frame (2.8” lower). Restyled, lower passenger seat: improved comfort/accessibility. Streamlined cases w/ light bars/folding mudguard. Horizontal chrome mufflers.

Optional vs. standard storage compartments (more leg room; optional footrests).

Modified handlebars, chopped windshield, wind deflectors stretched back

Standard Features:

With the exception of a center stand, the bagger comes with the same standard equipment as the K 1600 GT:

3 riding modes (Rain, Road, and Dynamic).

Dynamic Traction Control (DTC).

Cornering-optimized integral ABS Pro.

Heated seats and hand grips.

Power adjustable windshield.

Cruise control.

Multifunction display with on-board computer.

Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment (D-ESA) with “Road” and “Cruise” damping modes.

LED rear light and xenon headlight with dynamic leveling.

Packages:

The packages for the bagger are almost identical to the K 1600 GT. The only exception is the Touring Package, which is not yet available on the GT:

Touring Package ($1,850 MSRP): Reverse Assist and Audio System with Radio, Sirius, GPS Prep, Bluetooth and Radio Software. If ordered with Premium Package, the price of the Touring Package is $445 MSRP, as Premium Package already includes all of this equipment except Reverse Assist.

Luxury Plus Package ($1,410 MSRP): Keyless Ride, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Central Locking System, LED Auxiliary Lights, Anti-Theft Alarm.

Safety Plus Package ($735 MSRP): Adaptive Headlight, Hill Start Control, Tire Pressure Monitor (TPM).

Audio, Communication & GPS Prep Package ($1,405 MSRP): Audio System with Radio, Sirius, GPS Prep, Bluetooth and Radio Software.

Premium Package ($3,550 MSRP): includes three of the above packages.

Factory Options:

The single factory options that are available outside of packages for the bagger are similar to the K 1600 GT, but include a number of additional individual options listed below:

Storage Compartment ($200 MSRP) not available w/ Floorboards.

Keyless Ride ($350 MSRP).

Gear Shift Assist Pro, providing clutchless up/down shifts ($475 MSRP).

Floorboards ($200 MSRP) not available with Storage Compartment. Must be ordered with Engine Protection Bars.

Central Locking System ($400 MSRP).

Forged Handlebars ($200 MSRP).

LED Auxiliary Lights ($450 MSRP).

Anti-Theft Alarm ($395 MSRP).

Center Stand ($175 MSRP).

Engine Protection Bars ($200 MSRP).

Low Seat: 29.6” ($0) – Available soon.

One Color at Launch:

Black Storm Metallic with blacked-out frame, engine, wheels, and tubular handlebars ($0).

2018 BMW G 310 R

MSRP: $4,750

To further enhance the aggressive price position of this dynamic, lightweight roadster, BMW has lowered its standard destination and handling fee from $495 to $245 for this model. With an all-inclusive price of $4,995, the G 310 R will be BMW’s most affordable motorcycle by far. Its sporty design, excellent fuel efficiency, lower seat, lighter weight and compact size should attract beginners, smaller riders, urban riders, older or returning riders looking for a more manageable motorcycle, and simply riders who want a great-looking BMW with superior performance, handling and technology at a very attractive price.

Standard Features:

1 cylinder, 313 cc engine: 34 hp /21 lb-ft.

349 lbs.

6-speed transmission.

Smooth, responsive power delivery.

Best-in-class fuel consumption (71 MPG).

Standard ABS (best-in-class brakes, tires, fit/finish).

17” wheels, Upside-down forks.

LCD instrument display.

Packages/Options:

No packages or factory options are available

Colors:

Cosmic Black ($0).

Strato Blue Metallic ($0).

Pearl White Metallic Motorsport ($100).

2018 K 1600 GTL Model Updates (arriving May 2017)

MSRP: $25,595

A base price increase of $1,200 (from $24,395 to $25,595 MSRP) includes the addition of $1,900 in new standard equipment.

New Standard Equipment (a $1,900 value):

Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment (D-ESA) ($950 value).

Reverse Assist ($950 value): Starter motor paired with transmission output shaft (1 mph w/ max gradient of 7%).

Improved Standard Features:

Top case w/ power outlet.

USB/iPod input in side case.

Improved front speakers: enhanced sound quality.

Restyled, larger mirrors; better view.

Multi-colored tank trim and new chrome name badge.

Restyled front side panels, radiator cowl, and wind flaps, with additional front wind deflectors.

Additional storage compartment (removable for more leg room).

Side cases w/ luggage nets.

Redesigned footrests + rear footrests now fold straight up (room for accessory floorboards).

Restyled chrome mufflers and chrome manifold.

New/Improved Packages:

Style 2 (Elegance) package ($650 MSRP) is available with a new color – Ebony Metallic. This package comes with a Platinum-colored engine, embroidered seat-back and chrome accents on the front-wheel cover, top case and slipstream deflector.

Equipment revisions result in a $450 price decrease to the Comfort Package, which is also included in the Premium Package. Pricing for the Comfort Package has decreased from $1,865 to $1,415 MSRP and pricing for the Premium Package decreased from $2,600 to $2,150 MSRP. Within these packages, a new option – Gear Shift Assist Pro – has been added and ESA II has been removed because Dynamic ESA is now standard.

New/Revised Factory Options:

Gear Shift Assist Pro is now available, providing clutchless up/down shifts ($475 MSRP).

ESA II is no longer available because Dynamic ESA is now standard.

Tubular Handlebars will be available as of 5/17 production ($0).

Colors

All existing colors have been replaced by:

Light White ($0).

Thunder Grey Metallic ($150 MSRP).

NC9 Ebony Metallic (only available with Style 2 package: $650 MSRP).

2017 K 1600 GT Model Update Changes (arriving now)

MSRP: $22,595

A base price increase of $600 (from $21,995 to $22,595 MSRP) includes the addition of $950 in standard equipment.

New Standard Equipment:

Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment (D-ESA) ($950 value).

Improved Standard Features:

More dynamic trim panel design.

Two new powerful horns.

New side-panel insert that highlights BMW roundel.

New tank trim.

Redesigned foot protection and additional storage compartment.

Enlarged transmission cover visually lowers the appearance.

New pair of hexagonal mufflers, each with dark end caps and three exhaust pipes.

New instrument dials with “GT” inscription.

New/Improved Packages:

Style 1 (Sport) package ($500 MSRP) is a new package available with a new color Lupin Blue Metallic/Black Storm Metallic. This package comes with gold colored calipers, sport windshield, pro seat, graphic decals, a grey matte frame, and a black engine area.

Equipment revisions result in a $450 price decrease for the Comfort Package, which is also included in the Premium Package. Pricing for the Comfort Package decreases from $1,865 to $1,410 MSRP and pricing for the Premium Package decreases from $4,000 to $3,550 MSRP. Within these packages, the new option Gear Shift Assist Pro has been added and ESA II has been removed because Dynamic ESA is now standard.

New/Revised Factory Options:

Gear Shift Assist Pro is now available, providing clutchless up/down shifts ($475 MSRP).

ESA II is no longer available because Dynamic ESA is now standard.

Reverse Assist is a new option on the GT ($950 MSRP.)

Colors:

Light White and Cosmic Blue Metallic/Black Storm Metallic have been replaced by the following colors: