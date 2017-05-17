2017 Honda VFR1200X Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda VFR1200X
A nominal adventure bike, the 2017 Honda VFR1200X is more of a fully upright sport-touring machine that offers plenty of versatility. The big V4 motor is the heart of the 1200X, and it takes you wherever you want to go, pretty much as fast as you’d like to go.
While the standard-shift version is spectacular, the fully and semi-automatic DCT is the way you want to shift gears. Just twist the throttle and go, while you enjoy the fantastic handling and superb suspension.
Combined ABS braking and adjustable traction control add both performance and convenience to the tremendous package.
2017 Honda VFR1200X Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 76-degree V4
- Bore x stroke: 81 x 60mm
- Displacement: 1237cc
- Valve train: SOHC, 4vpc
- Compression ratio: 12:1
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: Manual six-speed w/ slipper-clutch (automatic DCT optional)
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable 43mm inverted KYB fork
- Rear suspension: Linkage -assisted Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable KYB shock
- Front tire: 110/80-R19
- Rear tire: 150/70-R17
- Front brakes: 310mm discs w/ radially mounted four-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 276mm disc
- ABS: Standard w/ combined braking
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 62.8 inches
- Rake: 28 degrees
- Trail: 4.2 inches
- Seat height: 33.5 inches
- Curb weight: 608 pounds; 631 pounds (DCT)
- Fuel capacity: 5.7 gallons
2017 Honda VFR1200X Colors:
- Candy Red
2017 Honda VFR1200X Prices:
- $15,999 (standard)
- $16,399 (DCT)