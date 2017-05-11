EagleRider Partners with Harley-Davidson: More Rental Locations in 2017

EagleRider Partners with EagleRider

Heading into peak 2017 riding season, EagleRider has announced a partnership with Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson will provide its most current touring and cruiser motorcycles at EagleRider locations around the country. This is a lot of Harleys; EagleRider is the “world’s largest motorcycle rental, travel and tour company,” serving over 100,000 riders annually.

This partnership also provides more EagleRider pick-up and drop-off locations across the country due to EagleRider now available at some Harley-Davidson dealerships.

“This strategic deal with EagleRider supports our efforts to grow ridership by making it easier for more riders to throw a leg over and experience the thrill of riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle across our great country,” said Harley-Davidson Vice President and Managing Director U.S. Mike Kennedy.

“EagleRider’s advanced nationwide reservation system, proven customer service and extensive travel industry expertise will allow our 700 U.S. dealer locations to seamlessly deliver premium motorcycle rental, travel and tour experiences.”

“It’s a dream of millions of riders across the world to explore America in the most authentic way possible, on an iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycle. For the past 25 years, we’ve seen riders return from their trips completely transformed by finding freedom of the open road to be the ultimate adventure vacation.”

Through the alliance, EagleRider will exclusively offer current model year Harley-Davidson motorcycle fleets in the Touring and Large Cruiser motorcycle segments, serviced by Harley-Davidson-trained technicians and equipped with Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories. Harley-Davidson will exclusively work with EagleRider to provide rental, travel and tour experiences from its U.S dealership network.