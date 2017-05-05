AGV AX-8 Dual Evo Helmet Review: On- and Off-Road Test

AGV AX-8 Dual Evo Helmet Review

Dual Sport and Adventure riders must constantly compromise between off-road performance and on-road comfort, and the AGV AX-8 Dual Evo strikes the optimal balance for the dirt-oriented adventure-touring rider.

Based on the success of the AX-8 motocross helmet and the first incarnation of the AX-8 Dual, the AX-8 Dual Evo uses a carbon-aramid fiberglass shell and is one of the lightest helmets in its category, weighing in at a feathery three pounds, 3.2 ounces.

Pulling the AX-8 Dual Evo over the head is a very comfortable experience, and despite the lack of ear wells in the interior lining, my rather large auricles fit just fine. The overall shape is optimized for oval to slightly round head shapes.

Lightweight helmets are ideal for off-road and technical riding situations where undulating terrain is unavoidable and frequent head movements ratchet up the overall effort expended by the rider. However, the trade off associated with a lightweight helmet is susceptibility to lift and extreme wind noise at freeway speeds, but this is where smartly designed aerodynamics come into play.

The visor of the AX-8 Dual Evo is shaped to efficiently exhaust incoming air, while still being long enough to shield the sun as well as dip behind the mud and roost from your riding partner’s rear tire. Moreover, acoustic harmonics or any audible resonance due to wind was non-existent, a common issue with helmet visors when riding at speed on tarmac.

The clear polycarbonate face shield has three positions and seals quietly against the eyeport. Fogging was never issue and rain droplets are efficiently whisked away while standing above the motorcycle windscreen. A dime is the only tool needed to quickly remove the face shield and the large eyeport superbly accommodates off-road goggles to the point where I only install the face shield in wet conditions.

Air-circulation beneath the shell is generous with two closable intake vents on the front that are cleverly integrated into the visor aerodynamics, as well as the single closable mouth vent in front of the chin guard. Four smaller vents are located above the eyeport and along the jawline; they are not closable, lending to the off-road focus of the AX-8 Dual Evo. The mouth vent is easily articulated with a gloved hand while riding, but the grip on the two top vents is such that they are better adjusted while stopped.

The AGV AX-8 Dual Evo comes in three different outer shell sizes to ensure proper fit and balance, while its lightweight and aerodynamic features make it one of the most capable adventure-touring helmets available.

Photography by Adam Booth and Francesc Montero

AGV AX-8 Dual Evo Fast Facts

Sizes: S-XXL

Colors: Carbon Fury Carbon Matte; Karacum Camo/Orange; Grunge Matte; GT Black/Gunmetal/Red; GT Black/Gunmetal/Blue; GT Black/Silver/Red; White; Black; Black Matte; Titan Grey

AGV AX-8 Dual Evo Prices: From $400 MSRP

Story is from the May issue of Ultimate Motorcycling Magazine, which is available for free on the Ultimate Motorcycling interactive app for iOS and Android devices.

AGV AX-8 Dual EVO Helmet Review | Photo Gallery