AMA Supports National Historic Vehicle Register Act

National Historic Vehicle Register Act

The American Motorcyclist Association supports a federal bill that would create a national register to preserve the records of historic vehicles, including motorcycles, that have made a significant impact on U.S. history and culture.

The National Historic Vehicle Register Act (S. 966), introduced by U.S. Sens. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio), would require the U.S. Department of the Interior to establish a register housed in the Library of Congress to preserve examples of American history and engineering innovation by documenting historically significant automobiles, motorcycles, trucks, and commercial vehicles.

“As a long-time motorcyclist, Sen. Peters knows there are few things better than the freedom of two wheels on the open road,” said Wayne Allard, AMA vice president for government relations.

“Whether traveling cross country or just across town, motorcycles are a part of America’s transportation culture.

“The American Motorcyclist Association thanks Sens. Peters and Portman for their leadership on this important issue, and we are pleased to support the National Historic Vehicle Register Act to help highlight America’s motorcycling history.”

The Historic Vehicle Association has been working with the Interior Department on the register proposal since 2013, and the American Motorcyclist Association has been providing support.

The Historic Vehicle Association has documented 18 historic vehicles through the Interior Department’s Historic American Engineering Record. The record recognizes a broad range of historical engineering-related sites and structures, including bridges, ships and roads.

The National Historic Vehicle Register Act would create a standalone register to preserve the records of historically significant vehicles that would include short narratives, photographs and engineering drawings of each vehicle. To be eligible for the register, vehicles must be connected to a significant person or event in American history, have a unique design or be a rare model.

The bill has been referred to the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

