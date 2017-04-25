Trey Canard Injured Training For Motocross Series

Trey Canard Injured In Testing Crash

With the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series starting in less than a month, Red Bull KTM racer Trey Canard has been injured in a crash during testing, according to an announcement from KTM. Although they suspect a collarbone injury, they are awaiting medical tests and confirmation.

Canard, who has a career filled with major injuries, had already decided to forego the rest of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series due to injury and illness.

In the 2017 Supercross Series, Canard has only finished five Main Events of 15, with only one top 10 finish (an 8th in Minneapolis). He sits 21st in the standings, with 51 points—the same as Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen, who suffered a season-ending injury at Anaheim2. Roczen will also sit out the AMA National MX series.

