Trey Canard Injured Training For Motocross Series

Trey Canard Injured In Testing Crash

With the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series starting in less than a month, Red Bull KTM racer Trey Canard has been injured in a crash during testing, according to an announcement from KTM. Although they suspect a collarbone injury, they are awaiting medical tests and confirmation.

Canard, who has a career filled with major injuries, had already decided to forego the rest of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series due to injury and illness.

In the 2017 Supercross Series, Canard has only finished five Main Events of 15, with only one top 10 finish (an 8th in Minneapolis). He sits 21st in the standings, with 51 points—the same as Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen, who suffered a season-ending injury at Anaheim2. Roczen will also sit out the AMA National MX series.

2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Schedule

May 20 Hangtown Motocross Classic Sacramento, CA
May 27 Glen Helen National San Bernardino, CA
June 3 Thunder Valley National Lakewood, CO
June 17 High Point National Mt. Morris, PA
June 24 Tennessee National Blountville, TN
July 1 RedBud National Buchanan, MI
July 8 Southwick National Southwick, MA
July 22 Spring Creek National Millville, MN
July 29 Washougal National Washougal, WA
August 12 Unadilla National New Berlin, NY
August 19 Budds Creek National Mechanicsville, MD
August 26 Ironman National Crawfordsville, IN

 

