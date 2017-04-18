Christian Craig to Team Honda HRC For Salt Lake City Supercross

Craig Moves to Supercross 450SX Class For Salt Lake City SX

GEICO Honda Supercross racer Christian Craig, who has been competing in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Region Championship Series, will move to the Team Honda HRC tent for a single 450SX class race in Salt Lake City.

Team Honda HRC has been devastated by injury this year, with Ken Roczen ending his season at round three with catastrophic arm damage. Cole Seely is week-to-week as he recovers from a groin injury sustained when he cased a triple in practice at St. Louis SX.

Craig’s ride in Salt Lake City is a one-off, as he returns to the 250SX East battle the following week in New Jersey. However, this is not the first time for Craig to ride a CRF450R in competition.

“The only time I’ve ridden a 450 in supercross was at Monster Cup in 2012 and 2015,” Craig said. “I’ll only have three days on the supercross bike going into the weekend, so my expectations are to have fun and try my best to put in some good results for the team. I’m thankful for this opportunity that HRC has given me.”

With Roczen and Seely out, Team Honda HRC had two bikes and no riders, as Team Honda HRC Manager Dan Bentley undoubtedly noticed.

“We’re looking forward to having Christian ride for us this weekend in Salt Lake City,” Bentley said. “Although it’s only for one round, it will be good to have another rider out there, and it’s a nice chance for him to get to know the team and vice-versa. Christian won’t have spent much time on the bike with supercross settings, but we’re hoping he can deliver a solid result before finishing out the 250SX season and joining us full-time for motocross.”

Monster Energy AMA Supercross TV Schedule

Remaining Rounds:

Christian Craig Photo Gallery

Comments