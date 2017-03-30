Virus Ends Trey Canard’s 2017 Supercross Season

Canard Announces End of His 450SX Season

In a season already interrupted by injury, Red Bull KTM Factory Team racer Trey Canard has revealed that a virus will keep him out of the remaining rounds of the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series.

After 12 rounds, Canard sits 20th in the point Supercross Series standings, having ridden only half of the races. Canard’s only top 10 finish in 2017 was an 8th at round 7 in Minneapolis.

“I am extremely saddened to sit out the rest of the series,” Canard said. “It has been a disappointing season for me, to say the least. I’ve been dealing with severe fatigue issues and need to figure my body out so that I can race at 100 percent, not only for myself, but for everyone who continues to support me.

“Competing at the level we do requires you to be at your healthiest in order to remain competitive and safe on the track,” Canard continued. “I just don’t feel like I’m there, and I think its best I fully recover so I can give the outdoor series my undivided attention. I want to thank everyone for being so understanding and assure those who continue to believe in me that I will do everything within my power to be at my very best as soon as possible.”

Canard’s plan is to prepare himself for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, which starts on May 20 at the Hangtown Motocross Classic in northern California.



“We fully support Trey’s decision to focus on getting healthy and turn his effort toward being ready for the motocross season,” Red Bull KTM Factory Team Manager Roger De Coster said. “We look forward to being able to get an early start on motocross testing with Trey to make sure he along with his teammates have their KTM 450 SX-F’s dialed-in from the start of the series.”

Canard is teammates with 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series leader, and defending Champion, Ryan Dungey, and challenger Marvin Musquin, who sits in third in the Supercross series behind Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac.

Photo by Don Williams