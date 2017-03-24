2017 Detroit Supercross Preview: Tomac Closes in on Dungey

2017 Detroit Supercross Preview

The 12th round of the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series, an FIM World Championship, heads this Saturday to Ford Field in “The Motor City” of Detroit, Michigan.

The series has visited Detroit since 1976 racing at the Pontiac Silverdome for 29 years before moving to Ford Field in 2006. Detroit is known for featuring a unique layout that runs into the stands, which adds an extra exciting element to an already challenging track.

During the previous race held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, a crowd of 60,216 fans witnessed Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac power to his third straight 450SX Class victory and his sixth win of the season. In the Eastern Regional 250SX Class, championship leader and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Zach Osborne raced to his third win in four races to add to his points lead.

The 450SX Class Main Event began with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Blake Baggett racing to the SupercrossLive.com Holeshot over Tomac and Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey. Dungey seized the opportunity to move past his championship rival, Tomac, for second on the opening lap, but the Kawasaki rider responded a short time later to reclaim the position.

Tomac quickly applied pressure on Baggett for the lead, and took over the top spot on lap two. Dungey didn’t waste any time following through and moved into second not long after. The championship’s top two riders were separated by less than a second for several laps until Dungey bobbled in the whoops, allowing Tomac to pull out to an advantage of a couple seconds.

The leaders opened a large gap over Baggett in third at the halfway point of the Main Event, leaving the KTM 450 SX-F rider to fend off Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin for the final podium spot. On lap 11, Baggett crashed out of third, handing the spot to Musquin before remounting in fourth. The Frenchman then set his sights on his teammate in second, inching closer as the laps clicked off. Soon, the KTM duo was separated by mere bike lengths, which allowed Musquin to apply pressure on Dungey. They battled over the course of a couple laps before Musquin successfully made the pass on lap 19.

Tomac went unchallenged over the final portion of the Main Event and crossed the finish line 5.8 seconds ahead of Musquin for his ninth career win. He became just the fourth different winner in nine races inside Lucas Oil Stadium. Dungey followed in a distant third, ending a three-year reign in Indianapolis.

“This [season] is everything you could ever dream of, other than winning the championship. Right now we’re winning races, so it’s pretty cool. I don’t know what to say, we’re rolling right now and that’s thanks to the whole Monster Energy Kawasaki team. This is good for us. We’re doing what we need to do, but we’ve got to keep doing it.”

Tomac closed his deficit to Dungey in the 450SX Class standings to just 12 points with six races remaining. Musquin moved into a tie with Team Honda HRC’s Cole Seely for third, 49 points behind Dungey.

“It was a little rough for us today. It’s just how it goes, and I can’t really explain why other times are harder than not,” said Dungey, who secured his ninth podium finish of the season. “We did our best tonight. In the Main Event, we had the insight gate and I was able to get out good and be right up front with [the leaders]. I was able to put pressure on Eli [Tomac] for a bit, and then I just fell off the pace. It’s plain and simple. I gave it my all.”

The Eastern Regional 250SX Class Main Event saw Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy grab the SupercrossLive.com Holeshot over Osborne and Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Dakota Alix. Both Savatgy and Osborne were able to assert themselves out front, but Alix dropped a couple positions to the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM duo of Alex Martin and Jordon Smith.

Just six points separated Savatgy and Osborne atop the Eastern Regional standings entering the night, and the lead duo sat mere bike lengths apart throughout the early portion of the Main Event, while both Martin and Smith kept them within sight. After showing his wheel to Savatgy on the inside of several corners over the course a handful of laps, Osborne pulled the trigger on lap 9 coming out of the whoops and dove inside Savtagy, making contact and moving into the lead. From there, he was able to open a gap of over a second as the leaders approached lapped riders.

Behind the top two, Martin and Smith continued their battle for third, pacing one another throughout the race. On lap 11, Martin lost control of his KTM entering a corner and was launched off the bike, forcing Smith to stop and make his way around the downed motorcycle. Smith lost valuable time to the leaders, but took over third while Martin remounted his bike in fourth.

Osborne was able to maintain his advantage over Savatgy throughout the remainder of the race and opened up an even larger gap on the final lap, taking the checkered flag 2.2 seconds ahead of Savatgy, who recorded his second straight runner-up finish. Smith followed in third.

“Today was great,” said Osborne. “I was pretty good in the practice sessions and I felt really comfortable on the track. I tried to go out for the night show and put everything that happened to me during the day behind me. I just wanted to ride my own race, and that’s what I ended up doing. I felt like Savatgy was going to make some mistakes and I felt like there was an opportunity that I had to take. I knew I had to be there to assert myself and make the pass happen, and I did. I got my third win of the season and have a nine-point lead so I’m just going to keep plugging away.”

The win allowed Osborne to pull out to a nine-point lead over Savatgy, while Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo sits third, 18 points out of the lead following a fifth-place finish.

The Supercross action from Detroit’s Ford Field can be seen on Fox Sports 1 this Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

2017 Indianapolis Supercross 450SX Class Results

Eli Tomac – Cortez, CO – Kawasaki Marvin Musquin – Corona, CA – KTM Ryan Dungey – Belle Plaine, MN – KTM Blake Baggett – Grand Terrace, CA – KTM Cole Seely – Sherman Oaks, CA – Honda Davi Millsaps – Lake Havasu City, AZ – KTM Chad Reed – Dade City, FL – Yamaha Broc Tickle – Holly, MI – Suzuki Jason Anderson – Rio Rancho, NM – Husqvarna Justin Barcia – Greenville, FL – Suzuki

450SX Class Championship Standings

Ryan Dungey – Belle Plaine, MN – KTM – 234 Eli Tomac – Cortez, CO – Kawasaki – 222 Marvin Musquin – Corona, CA – KTM – 185 Cole Seely – Sherman Oaks, CA – Honda – 185 Jason Anderson – Rio Rancho, NM – Husqvarna – 155 Davi Millsaps – Cairo, GA – KTM – 136 Blake Baggett – Grand Terrace, CA – KTM – 131 Chad Reed – Dade City, FL – Yamaha – 130 Broc Tickle – Holly, MI – Suzuki – 116 Dean Wilson – Clermont, FL – Husqvarna – 115

2017 Indianapolis Eastern Regional 250SX Class Results

Zach Osborne – Abingdon, VA – Husqvarna Joey Savatgy – Thomasville, GA – Kawasaki Jordon Smith – Belmont, NC – KTM Alex Martin – Millville, MN – KTM Adam Cianciarulo – Port Orange, FL – Kawasaki Christian Craig – Corona, CA – Honda Dylan Ferrandis – Lake Elsinore, CA – Yamaha Mitchell Harrison – Brighton, MI – Yamaha Anthony Rodriguez – Cairo, GA – Yamaha Kyle Cunningham – Willow Park, TX – Suzuki

Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings