2017 Indianapolis Supercross Results and Coverage

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac took his third win in a row in a convincing manner on a short, highly technical track at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Tomac’s win, combined with a third place finish for Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey means Tomac is just 12 points behind Dungey in the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series standings with five rounds remaining.

Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM’s Blake Baggett grabbed the holeshot in the Main event, with Heat winner Tomac in hot pursuit, followed by Dungey and his teammate, Marvin Musquin.

Baggett held the lead for two laps before Tomac took the lead with Dungey right behind him. However, Tomac dropped into 46-second laps on Laps 6 and 7, while Dungey was in the 47s, and that included a pivotal bobble in the whoops. Tomac built a lead and was not challenged for the final 20 laps of the 27 lap Main Event.

“This [season] is everything you could ever dream of,” six-time 2017 winner Tomac said, “other than winning the championship. Right now we’re winning races, so it’s pretty cool. I don’t know what to say, we’re rolling right now. This is good for us. We’re doing what we need to do, but we’ve got to keep doing it.”

Dungey looked secure in second place, building up a solid lead over Baggett. Musquin, who suffered from the flu the last two races, was only able to get past Baggett on Lap 12, when Baggett went down. Baggett remounted quickly, retaining fourth, which he held until the checkered flag.

Once past Baggett, Musquin put in a stretch of seven laps in the 47s, while Dungey slipped into the 48s. With just a few minutes left, Musquin caught Dungey and passed him easily right before the end of Lap 20. Musquin sprinted away from Dungey, beating the series leader by nearly six seconds.

“It was a little rough for us today,” Dungey admitted. “It’s just how it goes, and I can’t really explain why other times are harder than not. We did our best tonight. In the Main Event we had the inside gate, and I was able to get out good and be right up front with [the leaders]. I was able to put pressure on Eli for a bit, and then I just fell off the pace. It’s plain and simple. I gave it my all.”

Musquin, who took over third place in the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series standings said, “It was a great day, from having the fastest lap time to my first time winning the heat race this season. I got a decent start. That’s what you need to run with the top guys, but I didn’t have good lines at the beginning. I chased down Ryan and passed him and was really happy, but Eli was gone. It was too late. I’m happy to feel strong and get back into shape after battling with the flu for the last couple of weeks.”

Baggett ran a lonely fourth, finishing eight seconds ahead of Honda HRC’s Cole Seely. Seely stayed clear of a tenacious battle for sixth won by Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM’s Davi Millsaps, with Monster Energy/Yamalube/Yamaha’s Chad Reed and RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing’s Broc Tickle following in that order. With the short track, eighth place Tickle was the last rider to not be lapped by Tomac.

After making the podium in Daytona, Rockstar Energy/Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson got a poor start and only worked his way back to ninth place, over a lap down on the three podium finishers. To get ninth, Anderson had to pass Autotrader/JGR/Suzuki’s Justin Barcia on the penultimate lap.

In his first race back from injury, Red Bull/KTM’s Trey Canard struggled. He had to go to the Last Chance Qualifier to make the Main Event, ran 21st after the opening lap, and only advanced to 14th place.

2017 Indianapolis Supercross Results, Lucas Oil Stadium

Eli Tomac, Kawasaki Marvin Musquin, KTM Ryan Dungey, KTM Blake Baggett, KTM Cole Seely, Honda Davi Millsaps, KTM Chad Reed, Yamaha Broc Tickle, Suzuki Jason Anderson, Husqvarna Justin Barcia, Suzuki Dean Wilson, Husqvarna Justin Brayton, Honda Josh Grant, Kawasaki Trey Canard, KTM Justin Bogle, Suzuki Jake Weimer, Suzuki Vince Friese, Honda Malcolm Stewart, Suzuki Mike Alessi, Honda Kyle Chisholm, Honda Nick Schmidt, Suzuki Adam Enticknap, Honda

2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 11 of 16 rounds)