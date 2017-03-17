Alpinestars Toucan Boots Review | Serious ADV Footwear

Alpinestars Toucan Gore-Tex Boots Review |

Hard-Core Motorcycle Boots

For the serious adventure motorcycle rider who wants real protection for off-road excursions, Alpinestars Toucan Gore-Tex boots meet the dual requirements of touring comfort and dirt-ready ruggedness.

For example, the Alpinestars Toucan toe box is extremely rigid, yet not so much that it interferes with shifting and braking. The ankle and calf protection is flexible, thanks to a blade system that allows your foot to move up and down as needed, while still providing the lateral restriction you want. An accordion panel in the calf adds to the flexibility needed to operate foot controls without undue restriction or the need for break-in.

Comfortable and fully usable right out of the box, the Alpinestars Toucan boots have a plush interior. Designed like full-on dirt bike boots, the two excellent new-generation Alpinestars aluminum buckles run on the outside of the boots (rather than on the bike side), and cinch down reassuringly after setting the strap position—the sawtooth adjustment is still a pain, but stays put once set.

In addition to the secure buckles, there is a wide hook-and-loop closure for the upper half of the boots. This puts a robust contoured shin guard in place—something that can really save your shin in a fall. Below the thick, but pliable, shin guards are the floating buckle mounts, which are generous enough to protect your instep.

Riding on- or off-road, I was always aware that I had top-notch protection for my feet, ankles and shins. That reassuring feeling is crucial on an ADV bike, and gives me the confidence to ride without excessive concern about what will happen if the bike goes down in any situation.

Another enhancement for off-roading is the Alpinestars Toucan boots’ cleated soles, which are essential for low-traction riding—the one-way sole of a motocross boot is not what you want for ADV riding. If you happen to get some air, there’s a steel shank in each sole to protect your arch. They are just flexible enough that walking isn’t overly difficult. For off-road adventure riding, Alpinestars made all the right compromises.

I tested the Alpinestars Toucan boots in hot weather, and they are definitely warm, though not unusably so. There are a couple of screened venting holes near the lower buckles, but no way for the air to exit—that restricts entry. Going with Alpinestars Touring Summer socks—big favorites of Associate Editor Kelly Callan—makes a big difference.

Of course, with a Gore-Tex membrane inside the boots, the Toucan boots aren’t just ready for inclement weather—they will also keep your feet dry should you find yourself standing in ankle-plus deep water. Again, these are serious off-road boots with impressive waterproofing. Certainly, many dual sport riders will take a close look at these boots, especially if they live in an area with deep stream crossings.

Despite being loaded with plenty of technical features, the Alpinestars Toucan Gore-Tex boots remain completely functional as comfortable long-distance touring boots. If you’re going to spend a lot of time off the bike walking around, there are better choices, but on the bike they are flawless.

Whether you are an ADV rider who wants boots with the technical dirt-capable look, or a true off-roading adventure rider who requires the CE-certified security offered, the Alpinestars Toucan Gore-Tex boots fit the bill with style, comfort, and protection.

Photography by Kelly Callan

Alpinestars Toucan Gore-Tex Boots Fast Facts

Sizes: US 7-13

Color: Black

Alpinestars Toucan Gore-Tex Boots Price: $500 MSRP

Alpinestars Toucan Gore-Tex Boots Photo Gallery