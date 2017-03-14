MV Agusta Enters Daytona 200 with Knapp & Cronin

MV Agusta to Daytona 200

With only five days remaining before the 76th Daytona 200, MV Agusta USA announced its entry into the legendary endurance race on Daytona International Speedway’s 3.51 speedway/infield course.

MV Agusta USA will support two riders aboard F3 675 supersports: Taylor Knapp and Christian Cronin. The riders will receive technical support from head technician at MV Agusta USA, Bruce Meyers.

Knapp, of Michigan, competes in the Superstock 1000 class of MotoAmerica, and has international experience in British Superbike. He competed at the Daytona 200 in 2005, finishing ninth aboard a Yamaha YZF-R6.

MV Agusta says Cronin is a local legend in New Hampshire, he’ll push the team to ensure a strong finish can be achieved placing great importance on practice and qualifying stages for optimum bike setup.

As for Meyers, he has seen success with Team BCM/Meyers Performance in regional, national and international racing series.

MV Agusta last raced at Daytona International Speedway in 2003 in the Formula USA Daytona 200 Mile Team Challenge. The Big Show Racing team placed second overall with Larry Denning and Aaron Risinger at the controls of the F4 750.

Speaking of the this year’s entrance, MV Agusta says it’s “proud of the team’s dedication and ability to adapt at such short notice, proving the passion behind the MV Agusta brand and that the iconic race is as strong as ever.”

The 2017 Daytona 200 begins at 1 p.m. (ET) Saturday, March 18. Last year, Yamaha’s Michael Barnes made history as he became the oldest rider at 47-years old to ever win at the Daytona 200.