2017 Daytona 250SX Results: Kawasaki’s Cianciarulo Claims 4th Career Victory

2017 Daytona 250SX Results: Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo claimed his fourth career victory at the fourth round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross East Region Championship at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla.

Cianciarulo emerged from the first corner in second place behind his teammate, Joey Savatgy. He passed Savatgy on the inside in the second corner and led the remainder of the 15-lap race to take the win. Cianciarulo’s win came almost three years to the date of his last supercross victory in 2014 during his rookie season.

“Getting hurt a few times in a row can make you have those doubts [if you’ll win again],” said Cianciarulo. “It’s hard to come from the bottom and get back to the top. It’s the accumulation of so many people, so many hours of work that have pushed me to get here. It’s hard to describe but it’s an incredible feeling to be back on the podium.”

Savatgy grabbed the holeshot and led the field around the first turn and after being overtaken by his Cianciarulo, maintained his pace for the entire race while attempting to get close enough to make a pass. Savatgy settled for second and made up several points in the championship where he now sits only six points out of the lead.

2017 Daytona 250SX Results: Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy Leads Field

“The last few weekends have been tough and it’s really nice to be back on the podium,” said Savatgy. “We gained some good points in the championship and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. I try each week to get better and I think this was a good weekend for us.”

Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis came around the first corner in seventh and quickly began executing passes on his Yamaha YZ250F making his way up to fifth by lap three and fourth on lap four. He moved into podium contention on lap 11 after passing CycleTrader/Rock River/Yamaha’s Lorenzo Locurcio and rode the remaining four laps to round out the podium and achieve a career best finish in his first year racing Monster Energy Supercross.

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Jordon Smith suffered from a mid-pack 11th place start, but quickly made his way up to seventh by lap four. He moved into fourth place by lap 11 and applied pressure to Ferrandis for the final podium spot during the final laps. However, he was unable to complete the pass and settled for fourth.

“The start really hurt us but I think I was able to show some good speed out there tonight,” said Smith. “I feel like if we had one more lap, I may have been able to get onto the podium, but we’re leaving with a solid result after a few weeks of ups and downs. We’ll see if we can get back on the box next week.”

2017 Daytona 250SX Results: Podium

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne grabbed a top-five start in the Main Event and worked his way into fourth place by lap two and third place on lap three. Shortly after, he crashed in the sand section and remounted his FC250 machine in eighth. Osborne rode aggressively making his way back up to fifth by lap 12 and applied intense pressure to Smith for fourth, but was unable to make the pass and finished the night in fifth.

“Overall, it was a pretty positive day at Daytona,” said Osborne. “I wasn’t the fastest guy all day, but I turned it around for the night show. I feel good about my results. I tipped over in a corner and it wasn’t ideal. I’m just going to keep plugging away until next weekend and will take it day to day. I know what got me here, and I know that I haven’t deviated from it so I’ll just keep my faith in that.”

Locurcio, AutoTrader/JGR/Suzuki’s Kyle Cunningham, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Alex Martin, Traders Racing Yamaha’s Luke Renzland, and MTF/Fox/Factory Connection/FMF/KTM’s Dakota Alix rounded out the top 10, respectively.

2017 Daytona 250SX Results:

  1. Adam Cianciarulo – Kawasaki KX250F
  2. Joey Savatgy – Kawasaki KX250F
  3. Dylan Ferrandis – Yamaha YZ250F
  4. Jordon Smith – KTM 250SX-F
  5. Zach Osborne – Husqvarna FC250
  6. Lorenzo Locurcio – Yamaha YZ250F
  7. Kyle Cunningham – Suzuki RM-Z250
  8. Alex Martin – KTM 250SX-F
  9. Luke Renzland – Yamaha YZ250F
  10. Dakota Alix – KTM 250SX-F
  11. Gannon Audette – Kawasaki KX250F
  12. Anthony Rodriguez – Yamaha YZ250F
  13. Cole Thomspon – KTM 250SX-F
  14. Christian Craig – Honda CRF250R
  15. Jesse Wentland – Honda CRF250R
  16. Fredrik Noren – Honda CRF250R
  17. Joshua Cartwright – Yamaha YZ250F
  18. Tony Archer – Kawasaki KX250F
  19. Jerry Robin – Yamaha YZ250F
  20. Dylan Merriam – Yamaha YZ250F
  21. Kyle Swanson – Kawasaki KX250F
  22. Mitchell Harrison – Yamaha YZ250F

 

