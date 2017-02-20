2017 Minneapolis 250SX Results: Kawasaki’s Savatgy Claims 1st East Win

2017 Minneapolis 250SX Results

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy drew first blood Saturday in the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross East Region Championship at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Savatgy began the race in second and worked his way around Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Jordon Smith at the halfway point and rode consistently the remainder of the race to take his first victory of the season.

Joining Savatgy on the 2017 Minneapolis 250SX podium were Smith and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne.

“I was able to start closing in on Jordon [Smith], and would have liked to make the pass [clean] to keep my flow going. But, we made the pass and made it work from there,” said Savatgy. “It wasn’t a pretty Main Event by any means, so we still have work to do. It’s good to start the season like this. I didn’t ride my best, but we still got the win.”

The battle for second place was between Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Jordon Smith and Osborne. Smith was awarded the SupercrossLive.com Holeshot Award in his debut ride with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM team and he led about half of the race before he was passed by Savatgy.

Osborne worked his way around Smith, but crashed shortly after and Smith was able to make his way back into second place. Osborne closed back up on Smith towards the end of the race, but Smith was able to hold on to finish a career-best second place on the night while Osborne rounded out the podium in third.

“It was great to be the fastest in both practices,” said Osborne. “I got an okay start in the main and someone went down in front of me and I had to check up. I caught up to the leaders and got into second, and got really close, then just washed my front end out in a sandy corner. I was able to remount and actually come all the way back and almost get back into second. I feel really good and I’m really positive for this season. I really want to get that first win monkey off my back and just focus on the championship.”

GEICO Honda’s RJ Hampshire came around the first turn in fourth place and rode consistently to finish in fourth at the end of the fifteen minute plus one lap race. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo came back from a mid-pack start in ninth to round out the top five in fifth place position.

Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis, Venex MX/MTF/Yamaha’s Anthony Rodriguez, Traders Racing Yamaha’s Luke Renzland, AutoTrader/JGR/Suzuki’s Kyle Peters, and Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha’s Colt Nichols rounded out the top 10, respectively.

2017 Minneapolis 250SX Results:

Joey Savatgy – Kawasaki KX250F Jordon Smith – KTM 250SX-F Zach Osborne – Husqvarna FC250 RJ Hampshire – Honda CRF250R Adam Cianciarulo – Kawasaki KX250F Dylan Ferrandis – Yamaha YZ250F Anthony Rodriguez – Yamaha YZ250F Luke Renzland – Yamaha YZ250F Kyle Peters – Suzuki RM-Z250 Colt Nichols – Yamaha YZ250F Jesse Wentland – Honda CRF250R Christian Craig – Honda CRF250R Fredrik Noren – Honda CRF250R Lorenzo Locurcio – Yamaha YZ250F Cameron Mcadoo – Honda CRF250R Gannon Audette – Kawasaki KX250F Tony Archer – Kawasaki KX250F Mitchell Harrison – Yamaha YZ250F Paul Coates – Yamaha YZ250F Dakota Alix – KTM 250SX-F Benny Bloss – KTM 250SX-F Alex Martin – KTM 250SX-F

