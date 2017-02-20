2017 Harley-Davidson Street 500 Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Street 500

With roots in India, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Street 500 is definitely an outlier the Motor Company. The Street 500 is a fairly limited use motorcycle, with odd ergonomics and handling, but an impressive liquid-cooled motor.

Be prepared to stay on city streets, where the Street 500 does shine. Although not especially agile with a wet weight over 500 pounds and 32 degrees of rake, it does manage urban streets well. If you get up to freeway speeds on rough highways, you will want to slow down, as the front end feels vague and the suspension is quickly overwhelmed.

The best thing about the 2017 Harley-Davidson Street 500 is that it gets you on a bike from The Motor Company for under $7000.

2017 Harley-Davidson Street 500

ENGINE

Type: Revolution X V-twin

Bore x stroke: 2.72 x 2.6 inches

Displacement: 30 cubic inches (494cc)

Maximum torque: 29.5 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 11:1

Fuel system: Mikuni Single Port Fuel Injection w/ 35mm bore

Lubrication: Wet sump

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: Six-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-plate

Primary drive: Gear

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 37mm forks/5.5 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shocks/3.5 inches of travel

Front tire: 100/80 x 17; Michelin Scorcher 11F bias

Rear tire: 140/75 x 15; Michelin Scorcher 11 radial

Front wheel: 17” x 2.5”; 7-spoke cast aluminum

Rear wheel: 15” x 3.5”; 7-spoke cast aluminum

Front brake: 300mm floating disc w/ two-piston caliper

Rear: 300mm floating disc w/ two-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($750)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 87.6 x 41.7 x 32.3 inches

Seat height: 28 inches

Wheelbase: 60.4 inches

Rake: 32 degrees

Trail: 4.5 inches

Right lean angle: 28.5 degrees

Left lean angle: 28.5 degrees

Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons

Curb weight: 514 pounds

Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 64 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson 500 Colors:

Vivid Black; Black Denim

Superior Blue

Velocity Red Sunglo

2017 Harley-Davidson Street 500 Prices (MSRP):

$6849 (Vivid Black)

$7144 (all others)

