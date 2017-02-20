2017 Harley-Davidson Street 500 Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Street 500
With roots in India, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Street 500 is definitely an outlier the Motor Company. The Street 500 is a fairly limited use motorcycle, with odd ergonomics and handling, but an impressive liquid-cooled motor.
Be prepared to stay on city streets, where the Street 500 does shine. Although not especially agile with a wet weight over 500 pounds and 32 degrees of rake, it does manage urban streets well. If you get up to freeway speeds on rough highways, you will want to slow down, as the front end feels vague and the suspension is quickly overwhelmed.
The best thing about the 2017 Harley-Davidson Street 500 is that it gets you on a bike from The Motor Company for under $7000.
2017 Harley-Davidson Street 500
ENGINE
- Type: Revolution X V-twin
- Bore x stroke: 2.72 x 2.6 inches
- Displacement: 30 cubic inches (494cc)
- Maximum torque: 29.5 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11:1
- Fuel system: Mikuni Single Port Fuel Injection w/ 35mm bore
- Lubrication: Wet sump
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: Six-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-plate
- Primary drive: Gear
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 37mm forks/5.5 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shocks/3.5 inches of travel
- Front tire: 100/80 x 17; Michelin Scorcher 11F bias
- Rear tire: 140/75 x 15; Michelin Scorcher 11 radial
- Front wheel: 17” x 2.5”; 7-spoke cast aluminum
- Rear wheel: 15” x 3.5”; 7-spoke cast aluminum
- Front brake: 300mm floating disc w/ two-piston caliper
- Rear: 300mm floating disc w/ two-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($750)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 87.6 x 41.7 x 32.3 inches
- Seat height: 28 inches
- Wheelbase: 60.4 inches
- Rake: 32 degrees
- Trail: 4.5 inches
- Right lean angle: 28.5 degrees
- Left lean angle: 28.5 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 514 pounds
- Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 64 mpg
2017 Harley-Davidson 500 Colors:
- Vivid Black; Black Denim
- Superior Blue
- Velocity Red Sunglo
2017 Harley-Davidson Street 500 Prices (MSRP):
- $6849 (Vivid Black)
- $7144 (all others)