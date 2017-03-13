Leod Escapes Announces 5th Sachsenring & The Italian Alps Tour (+ Video)

2017 Leod Escapes Sachsenring & The Italian Alps Tour

The Leod Escapes has announced its fifth edition of the “Sachsenring & The Italian Alps” tour, which began back 2013. Since then, Leod Escapes also has launched four other tours with track time, and a fifth one for Spain is coming in 2018.

The most intense still remains the original “Sachsenring & The Italian Alps” tour, and it’s running again August 22-

Leod Escapes Sachsenring & The Italian Alps Tour basics:

5 Days of Riding in the Italian Alps

2 Days track time at Sachsenring, a MotoGP circuit

9 Nights accommodations in 3 star hotels

Breakfast every day

Dinners included in the Alps

Welcome & Farewell dinner

Local Guides & Track Instructors

Vehicle for luggage and track gear

Broad Array of BMW motorcycles available for Alps

Proper sport bikes for the track, including the BMW S 1000 RR

Option to drive the Autobahn from Munich to Sachsenring

“Five years ago it all started with this tour. I think of tours like bikes in the garage. We’ve got an array of good tours in the stable now but this one is still the most intense. Other tours run smoother and handle better but this tour offers the most insane ride, it’s still the one we love the most. It’s just crazy fun,” says Cat MacLeod, Leod Escapes Tour Master.

“You’re riding the back roads on sport touring machines and doing some track time on proper sport bikes. Everyone on the tour is a track rider. This one element changes the flavor of these tours completely. Track riders are distilled motorcycle rider concentrate with a talent for mitigating risk while pushing limits in every area of existence. That alone means this is not your standard motorcycle tour but the environment of our Sachsenring & Italian Alps tour adds 100 horsepower to the equation.”

For additional information, visit Leod Escapes.