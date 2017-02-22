2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy
Distinctive disc wheels sets the 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy from the rest of the competition. The faux bullet holes in the wheels give the bike a bit of a sinister appeal, while the chrome captures all sorts of positive attention.
The High Output Twin Cam 103B motor provides all the thrust the hefty 200mm rear wheel needs, and the high profile tires assist the suspension in taking on road irregularities.
The prominent headlight tells the world you’re coming, as does the gruff sound from the over/under shotgun exhaust system. ABS is standard, which is helpful with the Fat Boy’s high-traction Dunlop tires.
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy Specs:
ENGINE
- Motor: High Output Twin Cam 103B; pushrod, 2vpc
- Bore x stroke: 3.87” x 4.374”
- Displacement: 103 cubic inches
- Maximum torque: 103 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.6:1
- Cooling: Air
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 41mm forks; 5.1 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted twin dual shocks; 4.4 inches of travel
- Front tire: 140/75 x 17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 200/55 x 17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407
- Wheels: Mirror Chrome Aluminum Bullet Hole Disc
- Front brake: 300mm floating rotor w/ four-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 292mm fixed rotor w/ two-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 93.9 x 43.9 x 38.8 inches
- Wheelbase: 64.4 inches
- Seat height: 26.4 inches
- Rake: 31 degrees
- Trail: 5.8 inches
- Right lean angle: 26.2 degrees
- Left lean angle: 27 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 42 mpg
- Curb weight: 730 pounds
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Velocity Red Sunglo
- Olive Gold
- Superior Blue/Billet Silver
- Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy Prices (MSRP):
- $16,899 (Vivid Black)
- $17,299 (Velocity Red Sunglo; Olive Gold)
- $17,649 (Superior Blue/Billet Silver; Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz)