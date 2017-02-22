2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy

Distinctive disc wheels sets the 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy from the rest of the competition. The faux bullet holes in the wheels give the bike a bit of a sinister appeal, while the chrome captures all sorts of positive attention.

The High Output Twin Cam 103B motor provides all the thrust the hefty 200mm rear wheel needs, and the high profile tires assist the suspension in taking on road irregularities.

The prominent headlight tells the world you’re coming, as does the gruff sound from the over/under shotgun exhaust system. ABS is standard, which is helpful with the Fat Boy’s high-traction Dunlop tires.

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy Specs:

ENGINE

Motor: High Output Twin Cam 103B; pushrod, 2vpc

Bore x stroke: 3.87” x 4.374”

Displacement: 103 cubic inches

Maximum torque: 103 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.6:1

Cooling: Air

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 41mm forks; 5.1 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted twin dual shocks; 4.4 inches of travel

Front tire: 140/75 x 17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 200/55 x 17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407

Wheels: Mirror Chrome Aluminum Bullet Hole Disc

Front brake: 300mm floating rotor w/ four-piston caliper

Rear brake: 292mm fixed rotor w/ two-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 93.9 x 43.9 x 38.8 inches

Wheelbase: 64.4 inches

Seat height: 26.4 inches

Rake: 31 degrees

Trail: 5.8 inches

Right lean angle: 26.2 degrees

Left lean angle: 27 degrees

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 42 mpg

Curb weight: 730 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy Colors:

Vivid Black

Velocity Red Sunglo

Olive Gold

Superior Blue/Billet Silver

Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy Prices (MSRP):

$16,899 (Vivid Black)

$17,299 (Velocity Red Sunglo; Olive Gold)

$17,649 (Superior Blue/Billet Silver; Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz)

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy Photo Gallery