2017 Alpinestars Spring Collection: 5 Essential Products

2017 Alpinestars Spring Collection: The Essentials

Every season arrives with desirable new motorcycle apparel products from Alpinestars. As America begins to emerge from winter, Alpinestars has gear that has been updated—lots of V2 editions—and almost everything listed is available for both men and women.

Alpinestars Andes V2 Drystar Jacket and Pants: Designed for all-weather touring, the Andes jacket and pants use Alpinestars’ proprietary Drystar waterproof and breathable material to keep you dry and comfortable no matter what the conditions. Plenty of waterproof zippered vents in the jacket and pants allow airflow when the temperatures heat up. CE-certified protection is standard in the shoulders, elbows, and knees, with optional (and we think essential) CE protection available for your chest, back, and hips. If you’re a female rider, don’t dismay—Alpinestars also has a Stella version available at the same price. Alpinestars Andes V2 Drystar Jacket Price: $270. Alpinestars Andes V2 Drystar Pants Price: $230.

Alpinestars Motegi V2 Leather Suit: Getting high-quality performance, protection, and style on the track or in the canyons can cost thousands of dollars. The new Motegi V2 leather suit has 1.3mm full-grain cowhide and CE-certified protection in the shoulders, elbows and knees. An aerodynamic back hump is standard, but you’ll need to spring for Alpinestars Nucleon accessories if you want CE-approved back and chest protection—we do. Stretch panels are generously sprinkled throughout the suit, making is work on the track and road. The Motegi V2 suit is available as a one-piece or two-piece design, for both men and women—all at the same price. Alpinestars Motegi V2 1-Piece Leather Suit Price: $1000. Alpinestars Motegi V2 2-Piece Leather Suit Price: $1000.

Alpinestars SMX-6 V2 Boots: Straddling between street and track, the SMX-6 V2 balances protection and comfort. A CE-certified boot, the SMX-6 V2 has large flex zones for comfort and easing use of foot controls, heavy duty plastic guards, a lateral ankle brace, easy side entry, and quick-replacement toe sliders. The Alpinestars SMX-6 V2 boots will be available for men and women, as well as in waterproof Drystar versions. The final price is pending.

Alpinestars SP-8 Gloves: Alpinestars didn’t forget your hands this Spring, and the new SP-8 V2 leather gloves are designed to satisfy street riders who want high-end protection with everyday comfort. Full-grain leather helps make the SP-8 a high-end product, as does the finger bridge for the pinkie and ring fingers. Foam padding and polymer are used strategically for impact mitigation, and a stretch inserts between the palm and thumb enhance hand movement on the grips. Available for both men and women, the price for the Alpinestars SP-8 gloves has not yet be set.

Alpinestars A-10 Full Chest Protector: Although designed for motocross racers, legitimate upper body impact protection is essential for adventure, enduro, and trail riders. Much more than roost protection, the A-10 Full Chest Protector has CE Level 2 chest and back protectors, as well as Level 1 shoulder protection. It can be worn under a jersey or jacket—the A-10’s shoulder guards are removable if your jacket is already equipped with them. The A-10 is also compatible with Alpinestars’ BNC neck support.

