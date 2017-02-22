2017 Gettysburg Bike Week Dates & List of Events | 16th Anniversary

2017 Gettysburg Bike Week Schedule

2017 Gettysburg Bike Week (GBW) is back for its 16th anniversary rally at the Allstar Events Complex in Gettysburg, Pa., and the entertainment slate is starting to fill up. Festivities kick off Thursday, July 6, 2017, and run through Sunday, July 9.

“I know rally goers are going to be stoked on the acts we’ve booked so far,” says GBW event coordinator Kelly Shue. “We’ve got returning favorites plus some new blood.”

This year’s musical acts include Saturday headliner Warrant, with more to be announced, and A-list regional groups like Blizzard of Ozzy (the country’s premier Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath cover band) and the acclaimed Hank Williams, Jr., tribute band All My Rowdy Friends.

Legendary emcee Jack Schit will once again perform master of ceremonies duties throughout the week on the Budweiser Stage, Gin Gypsies will be slinging the drinks and this year’s rally will feature a cornhole tournament (directed by York Adams Cornhole). Expect great performances from the Cherry Bombs and 50 Shades of Men plus bike builders battling for the Biker Build-Off Championship; heavy competition in the Cycle Source Ride-In Bike Show, Ride and Rodeo; the Parade of Chrome; and that perennial crowd-pleaser, the GBW wet T-shirt contest. One, two and four-day passes are available here.

And, of course, no rally would be complete without great riding, and Gettysburg has some of the best. Whether riders want to see historic battlegrounds or just hit the road for a great cruise, hundreds of miles of the best riding in the East surrounds Gettysburg. In addition to fantastic solo riding, Gettysburg Bike Week also features awesome group rides and the Pink Journey of Lights and Stars of Hope Charity Rides.

Pricing for 2017 Gettysburg Bike Week is as follows:

$35 per-person 4-day passes, available online and at the gates

$25 per-person 2-day passes, available online and at the gates

$15 per-person 1-day passes, available online and at the gates

New and returning riders can find updates, the schedule of events, lodging information and anything they ever needed to know about GBW by visiting Gettysburg Bike Week. 2017 Gettysburg Bike Week would not be possible without the generous support of these sponsors, Allstar Event Center, Budweiser, Hot Leathers, Dobbin House Tavern, Battlefield Harley-Davidson, Dale E. Anstine, Steinwehr Avenue, Shipley Energy, Cycle Source Magazine, Gettysburg Trading Post, Eisenhower Hotel, Beckley’s Camping Center, and Creative Hands Tattoo and Piercing.

About Gettysburg Bike Week

Gettysburg Bike Week is Eastern Pennsylvania’s definitive motorcycle rally, featuring great national music acts, historic riding and hospitality that you can only find in a city with this much history. For more information on the Rally, including scheduling, lodging options, and more, visit www.gettysburgbikeweek.com. Follow them on Twitter: @GburgBikeWk. To contact Gettysburg Bike Week, e-mail gbwvendor@yahoo.com