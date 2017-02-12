2017 Arlington Supercross Results

Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin claimed his first 450SX victory of his 450SX career at round six of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross season in Arlington, Texas.

The crowd of 57,807 fans inside AT&T Stadium watched as the Frenchman grabbed the holeshot after a restart, which was conducted due to a downed rider during the first start. Musquin opened a large gap on the rest of the field over the course of the 450SX race and led all 26 laps to take the win. Musquin overtook second place in the championship standings in the process.

Joining Musquin on the Arlington Supercross podium were Team Honda HRC’s Cole Seely (CRF450R) and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson (FC450).

“I grabbed the holeshot on the restart and just tried to focus on what was in front of me. It was so easy to make a mistake out there tonight,” said Musquin. “This [victory] feels so good, to stand up here [on top of the podium] for the first time in my career. I’ve dreamed of this since I was a little boy in France and would like to dedicate this to my brother, who has been so supportive of me and gone through difficult times the past few years.”

In the runner up position was Seely. The Californian moved into third place on lap two after passing RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing’s Justin Bogle. Seely gained another position on lap seven as Monster Energy/Yamalube/Chaparral/Yamaha Financial Services/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb suffered from a flat rear tire on his YZ450F.

Seely finished the race in second place, crossing the finish line 5.3 seconds behind Musquin. Seely’s consistency so far this season puts him in third place overall in the championship standings after six rounds of racing.

Anderson began the race in sixth place, but made calculated passes and benefited from Webb’s flat rear tire and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac crashing out of the race on lap eight. Anderson rounded out the podium in third place on the night.

Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey suffered from an uncharacteristic mid-pack start, but made several passes to make up for his worst start so far this season. The points leader put his KTM 450SX-F into fourth place on lap 20 after making the pass on Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Dean Wilson. Dungey would finish the race in fourth with Wilson behind him in fifth.

RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing’s Broc Tickle, AutoTrader/JGR/Suzuki’s Jake Weimer, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM’s Davi Millsaps, RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing’s Justin Bogle, and Ride365.com/Stewart Racing’s Malcolm Stewart rounded out the top ten, respectively.

2017 Arlington Supercross Results, 450SX:

Marvin Musquin – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Cole Seely – Honda CRF450R Jason Anderson – Husqvarna FC450 Ryan Dungey – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Dean Wilson – Husqvarna FC450 Broc Tickle – Suzuki RM-Z450 Jake Weimer – Suzuki RM-Z450 Davi Millsaps – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Justin Bogle – Suzuki RM-Z450 Malcolm Stewart – Suzuki RM-Z450 Trey Canard – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Vince Friese – Honda CRF450R Mike Alessi – Honda CRF450R Cooper Webb – Yamaha YZ450F Eli Tomac – Kawasaki KX450F Jimmy Albertson – Suzuki RM-Z450 Blake Baggett – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Austin Politelli – Yamaha YZ450F Chad Reed – Yamaha YZ450F Alex Ray – Husqvarna FC450 Cade Clason – Honda CRF450R Justin Brayton – Honda CRF450R

2017 Monster Energy Supercross Point Standings: