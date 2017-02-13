2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Low Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Low
Although all models with the new Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor benefit from the narrower primary drive design, it is most effective on the 2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Low, a full dresser designed for riders with abbreviated inseams.
Harley has cut the travel of the Showa Dual Bending Valve forks and emulsion shocks by an inch, and given the Ultra Limited Low the two-up Electra Glide seat.
The result is a bike that sits two inches lower than the standard Ultra Limited, and it has handlebars pulled back two inches, giving the Ultra Limited Low decidedly compact ergonomics. The rest of the Low is pure Ultra Limited, so the rider enjoys a luxurious ride with the cream of Harley’s high-end touring features.
2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Low Specs:
ENGINE
- Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc
- Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
- Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)
- Maximum torque: 114 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Cooling: Liquid and air
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve
- Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload
- Front tire: 130/80-17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
Wheels: Cast aluminum Contrast Chrome Impeller
- Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x W x H: 101.8 x 37.9 x 54.6 inches
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height (laden): 25.6 inches
- Seat height (unladen): 27.0 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.7 inches
- Right lean angle: 29 degrees
- Left lean angle: 28 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
- Curb weight: 909 pounds
2o17 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Low Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Black Quartz
- Billet Silver/Vivid Black
- Mysterious Red Sunglow/Velocity Red Sunglow
- Superior Blue/Billet Silver
- Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz
- Charcoal Denim/Black Denim
- Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue
2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Low Prices MSRP:
- $26,899 (Vivid Black)
- $27,499 (Black Quartz)
- $27,949 (Billet Silver/Vivid Black; Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglow; Superior Blue/Billet Silver; Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz; Charcoal Denim/Black Denim)
- $28,199 (Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue)