2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Low Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Low

Although all models with the new Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor benefit from the narrower primary drive design, it is most effective on the 2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Low, a full dresser designed for riders with abbreviated inseams.

Harley has cut the travel of the Showa Dual Bending Valve forks and emulsion shocks by an inch, and given the Ultra Limited Low the two-up Electra Glide seat.

The result is a bike that sits two inches lower than the standard Ultra Limited, and it has handlebars pulled back two inches, giving the Ultra Limited Low decidedly compact ergonomics. The rest of the Low is pure Ultra Limited, so the rider enjoys a luxurious ride with the cream of Harley’s high-end touring features.

2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Low Specs:

ENGINE

Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”

Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)

Maximum torque: 114 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Cooling: Liquid and air

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve

Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload

Front tire: 130/80-17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T

Wheels: Cast aluminum Contrast Chrome Impeller

Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers

Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x W x H: 101.8 x 37.9 x 54.6 inches

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height (laden): 25.6 inches

Seat height (unladen): 27.0 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.7 inches

Right lean angle: 29 degrees

Left lean angle: 28 degrees

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg

Curb weight: 909 pounds

2o17 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Low Colors:

Vivid Black

Black Quartz

Billet Silver/Vivid Black

Mysterious Red Sunglow/Velocity Red Sunglow

Superior Blue/Billet Silver

Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz

Charcoal Denim/Black Denim

Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue

2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Low Prices MSRP:

$26,899 (Vivid Black)

$27,499 (Black Quartz)

$27,949 (Billet Silver/Vivid Black; Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglow; Superior Blue/Billet Silver; Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz; Charcoal Denim/Black Denim)

$28,199 (Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue)

2017 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Low | Photo Gallery