2016 Yamaha AMA National Adventure Riding Series: Prize Winners Announced

2016 Yamaha AMA National Adventure Riding Series Winners

During the 2016 Yamaha AMA National Adventure Riding Series, which featured 16 events throughout the states, participants were entered the chance to win some cool prizes from series sponsors.

Following the 2016 series, names were randomly drawn from the event entry lists for a set of Moose Racing gear (Expedition pants, Expedition jacket and XC1 gloves), a Sena 10C communications system, and two pairs of Sidi Crossfire boots.

Michael Klaser of Highland Park, N.J., and Allan Weber from Robbinsville, N.J., each won a pair of Sidi boots. The Sena 10C communications system went to Gerry Brinkman of Farmingdale, N.J. And the Moose Racing gear was awarded to Sean Donohue of Egg Harbor Township, N.J.

“We appreciate the sponsors who support this series and commend all the event organizers for hosting such spectacular events,” said AMA Recreational Riding and Volunteer Manager Marie Wuelleh. “Congratulations to the prize winners, and we hope to see you at a round of the series this year.”

Thanks to title sponsor Yamaha Motor Corporation USA, participants also received one entry to win a Yamaha Super Ténéré for each 2016 Yamaha AMA National Adventure Riding Series they participated in. The motorcycle was also a prize in the general AMA member sweepstakes for anyone who joined or renewed their membership in 2016. The winner of the bike will be announced soon.

The AMA National Adventure Riding Series offers 20 two-day events for 2017. Supporting sponsors of the series include ADVMoto, Seat Concepts, Sena and Sidi.

For a chance to win prizes from Seat Concepts, Sena and Sidi this year, participate in one of the AMA National Adventure Riding Series events.

The AMA National Adventure Riding Series was developed in 2007 due to the growing interest in larger, adventure-style motorcycles. Because many dual sport trails were not conducive to larger machines, and clubs and promoters have developed routes specifically to meet the needs of these riders.

Be sure to follow the series official Facebook page. Post your photos from the events using #AMAadv on social media.