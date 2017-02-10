2017 BMW Motorcycle Prices & Equipment Updates Announced

2017 BMW Motorcycle Prices
BMW Motorrad, which broke its yearly sales record for the sixth-straight year, announced pricing and equipment updates for select 2017 models, including two fan favorites: the BMW R nineT Racer and R nineT Pure.
Following is the official info from BMW Motorrad:
2017 BMW R nineT Racer
Racing-oriented boxer appeal (riding position, clip-ons, half-fairing)
Price: $ 13,295 MSRP
In showrooms March 2017.
Standard Features vs. R nineT
- Single seat with motorsport painted tail hump vs. double passenger seat
- Painted steel tank, traditional forks, cast wheels, single tailpipe
- Sport riding position:
— Lower clip-on handlebars
— Footrests are slightly higher, further back
- Half-fairing with windscreen
Factory Options
- Spoked Wheels: $500 MSRP
- Aluminum Fuel Tank 1 (hand brushed aluminum with sanded weld): $950 MSRP
- Aluminum Fuel Tank 2 (hand brushed aluminum with visible weld): $850 MSRP
- Chrome Exhaust: $150 MSRP
- Heated Grips: $250 MSRP
- Anti-Theft Alarm: $395 MSRP
- Automatic Stability Control: $400 MSRP
Color
- Light White (w/ motorsport accent graphic) ($0)
2017 BMW R nineT Pure
For those looking for proven technology and authentic styling at a very attractive price, this classic naked roadster is an ideal blank canvas for customization.
Price: $11,995 MSRP
In showrooms March 2017.
Standard Features vs. R nineT
- Painted single-color steel tank, traditional forks, cast wheels, single tailpipe, single
speedometer
Factory Options
- Spoked Wheels: $500 MSRP
- Aluminum Fuel Tank 1 (hand brushed aluminum with sanded weld): $950 MSRP
- Aluminum Fuel Tank 2 (hand brushed aluminum with visible weld): $850 MSRP
- Chrome Exhaust: $150 MSRP
- Low Suspension: $250 MSRP
- Heated Grips: $250 MSRP
- Anti-Theft Alarm: $395 MSRP
- Automatic Stability Control: $400 MSRP
Color
- Catalano Grey ($0)
2017 BMW R nineT Model Updates
For those who want the ultimate in a quintessential, classic roadster, BMW’s flagship heritage model delivers.
Price: $15,396 MSRP
In showrooms March 2017.
Base price (MSRP) increase of $300 (from $15,095 to $15,395 MSRP) to account for additional features.
New/Enhanced Standard Features
- New instrument cluster: updated electronics w/ additional OBC (on board computer) content
- Front forks are now compression and rebound adjustable
- New spoked wheel concept (spoke arrangement, rim base, surface).
Additional Factory Option
- Automatic Stability Control: $400 MSRP
Additional Colors
- Black Storm Metallic/Vintage: aluminum tail hump / hand-brushed, clear-lacquered tank: $950 MSRP
- Blue Planet Metallic /Aluminum, with hand-brushed, clear-lacquered tank and tail hump: $950 MSRP
The MSRP for the 2017 BMW R nineT Scrambler is $13,000, while pricing for the BMW R nineT Urban G/S has not yet been announced.
2017 BMW R 1200 GS Model Update / GS Adventure Price Change
In conjunction with the product enhancements coming with the model update, the R 1200 GS base price increases by $200 (from $16,495 to $16,695 MSRP).
The MSRP of the R 1200 GS Adventure, will increase by $200 as well (from $18,695 to $18,895 MSRP).
2017 BMW R 1200 GS Model Updates
In showrooms March 2017.
Standard Features
- Updated design/front panels
New/Enhanced Packages
- Keyless Ride has been added to the Touring Package, which is also included in the
Premium Package. Both packages increase by $250, with the price of the Touring Package increasing from $1,445 to $1,695 MSRP and the Premium Package increasing from $2,950 to $3,200 MSRP.
- Dynamic Traction Control, Hill Start Control, and Dynamic Pro Mode (a configurable ‘user’ mode) have been added to Ride Modes Pro, which is included in The Technology Package and The Premium Package. There are no package price increases associated with these enhancements.
- Style 1 (Rally) package ($600 MSRP) is now available with new color Lupin Blue Metallic. This off-road oriented package comes with a Cordoba Blue frame, gold calipers, Cross Spoke Wheels, Black Powertrain, Sport Windshield, bi- color rally seat and removes the center stand. To keep the center stand, standard windshield, and standard seat (for more passenger comfort) there is a passenger kit available.
- (Exclusive) package ($350 MSRP) is now available with new color Espresso Metallic. This package comes with an Achat Grey frame, gold calipers, and Black Powertrain.
New/Enhanced Factory Options
- High Comfort Seat ($50 MSRP)
- Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment (ESA) ($950 MSRP) has been enhanced with the latest generation technology including an automatic ride-height adjustment and automatic damper settings. The price remains the same.
- Extra High Rally Seat ($50 MSRP). Only available with Style 1 (Rally) package and only if Passenger Kit is not ordered.
- Dynamic Traction Control, Hill Start Control, and Dynamic Pro Mode (a configurable ‘user’ mode) have been added to Ride Modes Pro. As a result, the price has increased $50, from $400 to $450 MSRP.
- Passenger Kit ($225 MSRP). Adds center stand, standard windshield, and standard seat (for more passenger comfort) when Style 1 (Rally) package is ordered.
- Sport Suspension ($300 MSRP). Only available with Style 1 (Rally) package and Dynamic ESA. Not available with Low Suspension.
- Sport Windshield – Only available within Style 1 (Rally) package
- Off-Road Tires – Only available within Style 1 (Rally) package
- Comfort Seat ($50 MSRP)
Colors
- All existing colors and Special Model Triple Black have been replaced by the following colors and style packages:
- Light White ($0)
- Lupin Blue Metallic (only available with Style 1 (Rally) package: $600 MSRP)
- Black Storm Metallic ($100 MSRP)
- Espresso Metallic (only available with Style 2 (Exclusive) package: $350 MSRP)
2017 BMW S 1000 R Model Update Changes
Base price (MSRP) increase of $300 (from $13,495 to $13,795 MSRP) to account for additional features.
In showrooms February 2017.
New/Enhanced Standard Features
- New Akrapovic HP titanium muffler
- Redesigned side panels: more compact/dynamic
- New headlight trim
- Updated Engine: +5 hp = 165 hp total
- Revised chassis: same main-frame tail section as the S 1000 RR
- Updated instrument display
New/Enhanced Packages
- Equipment enhancements result in a $100 price increase to Sport Package, which is included in the Standard Package (both increase from $850 to $950 MSRP) and the Premium Package (increases from $1,800 to $1,900 MSRP). Within these packages, Gear Shift Assist Pro replaces Gear Shift Assist, and Ride Modes Pro now includes additional features: ABS Pro, Launch Control, Pit Lane Speed Limiter, and Dynamic Pro mode is now a configurable ‘user’ mode.
New/Revised Factory Options
- Gear Shift Assist Pro replaces the Gear Shift Assist option for clutchless up/down shifts ($475 MSRP)
- Ride Modes Pro now includes: ABS Pro, Launch Control, Pit Lane Speed Limiter, and Dynamic Pro mode is now a configurable ‘user’ mode (increases from $350 to $450 MSRP)
- New option Forged Wheels are 5.3 lbs. lighter than standard wheels ($1,375 MSRP)
- New Design Option Wheels with red accent stripe ($140 MSRP; $0 w/ color)
- New ABS Pro (only available w/ Ride Modes Pro)
Colors
- All existing colors have been replaced by the following colors:
- Light White/Lupin Blue Metallic/Racing Red ($500 MSRP): includes Design Option
Wheels.
- Catalano Grey ($0 MSRP)
- Racing Red / Black Storm Metallic ($150 MSRP)
2017 BMW S 1000 RR Model Update Changes
No change to base price (MSRP)
In showrooms March 2017.
New/ Revised Standard Features
- Redesigned graphics: larger ‘RR’ logo
- Automatic Stability Control (ASC) has been replaced by Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) which incorporates a lean-angle sensor.
- Standard single seat with passenger seat cover (no passenger foot pegs)
Recommended: optional $0 passenger kit (adds passenger seat & foot pegs)
Package changes
- As DTC is now standard, it is no longer included in Ride Modes Pro, which is included in Race Package, Standard Package and Premium Package (no price impact)
New/Revised Factory Options
- As DTC is now standard it is no longer included in Ride Modes Pro
- Design Option Wheels are no longer available as a single option, but are included at no cost with paint colors Racing Red / Light White and Light White/Lupin Blue
Metallic/Racing Red
- Passenger Kit ($0) adds passenger seat with passenger foot pegs (recommended)
- HP Lithium Ion Battery: 3.3 lb. weight savings (planned for 5/17 start of production)
Colors
- All existing colors have been replaced by the following colors:
- Light White/Lupin Blue Metallic/Racing Red ($500 MSRP): includes Design Option
Wheels (black wheels with red accent stripes).
- Racing Red / Light White ($150 MSRP) includes Design Option Wheels (black wheels w/ red accent stripes)
- Granite Grey Metallic/Black Storm Metallic ($150 MSRP)