2017 BMW Motorcycle Prices & Equipment Updates Announced

2017 BMW Motorcycle Prices

BMW Motorrad, which broke its yearly sales record for the sixth-straight year, announced pricing and equipment updates for select 2017 models, including two fan favorites: the BMW R nineT Racer and R nineT Pure.

Following is the official info from BMW Motorrad:

2017 BMW R nineT Racer

Racing-oriented boxer appeal (riding position, clip-ons, half-fairing)

Price: $ 13,295 MSRP

In showrooms March 2017.

Standard Features vs. R nineT

Single seat with motorsport painted tail hump vs. double passenger seat

Painted steel tank, traditional forks, cast wheels, single tailpipe

Sport riding position:

— Lower clip-on handlebars

— Footrests are slightly higher, further back

Half-fairing with windscreen

Factory Options

Spoked Wheels: $500 MSRP

Aluminum Fuel Tank 1 (hand brushed aluminum with sanded weld): $950 MSRP

Aluminum Fuel Tank 2 (hand brushed aluminum with visible weld): $850 MSRP

Chrome Exhaust: $150 MSRP

Heated Grips: $250 MSRP

Anti-Theft Alarm: $395 MSRP

Automatic Stability Control: $400 MSRP

Color

Light White (w/ motorsport accent graphic) ($0)

2017 BMW R nineT Pure

For those looking for proven technology and authentic styling at a very attractive price, this classic naked roadster is an ideal blank canvas for customization.

Price: $11,995 MSRP

In showrooms March 2017.

Standard Features vs. R nineT

Painted single-color steel tank, traditional forks, cast wheels, single tailpipe, single

speedometer

Factory Options

Spoked Wheels: $500 MSRP

Aluminum Fuel Tank 1 (hand brushed aluminum with sanded weld): $950 MSRP

Aluminum Fuel Tank 2 (hand brushed aluminum with visible weld): $850 MSRP

Chrome Exhaust: $150 MSRP

Low Suspension: $250 MSRP

Heated Grips: $250 MSRP

Anti-Theft Alarm: $395 MSRP

Automatic Stability Control: $400 MSRP

Color

Catalano Grey ($0)

2017 BMW R nineT Model Updates

For those who want the ultimate in a quintessential, classic roadster, BMW’s flagship heritage model delivers.

Price: $15,396 MSRP

In showrooms March 2017.

Base price (MSRP) increase of $300 (from $15,095 to $15,395 MSRP) to account for additional features.

New/Enhanced Standard Features

New instrument cluster: updated electronics w/ additional OBC (on board computer) content

Front forks are now compression and rebound adjustable

New spoked wheel concept (spoke arrangement, rim base, surface).

Additional Factory Option

Automatic Stability Control: $400 MSRP

Additional Colors

Black Storm Metallic/Vintage: aluminum tail hump / hand-brushed, clear-lacquered tank: $950 MSRP

Blue Planet Metallic /Aluminum, with hand-brushed, clear-lacquered tank and tail hump: $950 MSRP

The MSRP for the 2017 BMW R nineT Scrambler is $13,000, while pricing for the BMW R nineT Urban G/S has not yet been announced.

2017 BMW R 1200 GS Model Update / GS Adventure Price Change

In conjunction with the product enhancements coming with the model update, the R 1200 GS base price increases by $200 (from $16,495 to $16,695 MSRP).

The MSRP of the R 1200 GS Adventure, will increase by $200 as well (from $18,695 to $18,895 MSRP).

2017 BMW R 1200 GS Model Updates

In showrooms March 2017.

Standard Features

Updated design/front panels

New/Enhanced Packages

Keyless Ride has been added to the Touring Package, which is also included in the

Premium Package. Both packages increase by $250, with the price of the Touring Package increasing from $1,445 to $1,695 MSRP and the Premium Package increasing from $2,950 to $3,200 MSRP.

Dynamic Traction Control, Hill Start Control, and Dynamic Pro Mode (a configurable ‘user’ mode) have been added to Ride Modes Pro, which is included in The Technology Package and The Premium Package. There are no package price increases associated with these enhancements.

Style 1 (Rally) package ($600 MSRP) is now available with new color Lupin Blue Metallic. This off-road oriented package comes with a Cordoba Blue frame, gold calipers, Cross Spoke Wheels, Black Powertrain, Sport Windshield, bi- color rally seat and removes the center stand. To keep the center stand, standard windshield, and standard seat (for more passenger comfort) there is a passenger kit available.

(Exclusive) package ($350 MSRP) is now available with new color Espresso Metallic. This package comes with an Achat Grey frame, gold calipers, and Black Powertrain.

New/Enhanced Factory Options

High Comfort Seat ($50 MSRP)

Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment (ESA) ($950 MSRP) has been enhanced with the latest generation technology including an automatic ride-height adjustment and automatic damper settings. The price remains the same.

Extra High Rally Seat ($50 MSRP). Only available with Style 1 (Rally) package and only if Passenger Kit is not ordered.

Dynamic Traction Control, Hill Start Control, and Dynamic Pro Mode (a configurable ‘user’ mode) have been added to Ride Modes Pro. As a result, the price has increased $50, from $400 to $450 MSRP.

Passenger Kit ($225 MSRP). Adds center stand, standard windshield, and standard seat (for more passenger comfort) when Style 1 (Rally) package is ordered.

Sport Suspension ($300 MSRP). Only available with Style 1 (Rally) package and Dynamic ESA. Not available with Low Suspension.

Sport Windshield – Only available within Style 1 (Rally) package

Off-Road Tires – Only available within Style 1 (Rally) package

Comfort Seat ($50 MSRP)

Colors

All existing colors and Special Model Triple Black have been replaced by the following colors and style packages:

Light White ($0)

Lupin Blue Metallic (only available with Style 1 (Rally) package: $600 MSRP)

Black Storm Metallic ($100 MSRP)

Espresso Metallic (only available with Style 2 (Exclusive) package: $350 MSRP)

2017 BMW S 1000 R Model Update Changes

Base price (MSRP) increase of $300 (from $13,495 to $13,795 MSRP) to account for additional features.

In showrooms February 2017.

New/Enhanced Standard Features

New Akrapovic HP titanium muffler

Redesigned side panels: more compact/dynamic

New headlight trim

Updated Engine: +5 hp = 165 hp total

Revised chassis: same main-frame tail section as the S 1000 RR

Updated instrument display

New/Enhanced Packages

Equipment enhancements result in a $100 price increase to Sport Package, which is included in the Standard Package (both increase from $850 to $950 MSRP) and the Premium Package (increases from $1,800 to $1,900 MSRP). Within these packages, Gear Shift Assist Pro replaces Gear Shift Assist, and Ride Modes Pro now includes additional features: ABS Pro, Launch Control, Pit Lane Speed Limiter, and Dynamic Pro mode is now a configurable ‘user’ mode.

New/Revised Factory Options

Gear Shift Assist Pro replaces the Gear Shift Assist option for clutchless up/down shifts ($475 MSRP)

Ride Modes Pro now includes: ABS Pro, Launch Control, Pit Lane Speed Limiter, and Dynamic Pro mode is now a configurable ‘user’ mode (increases from $350 to $450 MSRP)

New option Forged Wheels are 5.3 lbs. lighter than standard wheels ($1,375 MSRP)

New Design Option Wheels with red accent stripe ($140 MSRP; $0 w/ color)

New ABS Pro (only available w/ Ride Modes Pro)

Colors

All existing colors have been replaced by the following colors:

Light White/Lupin Blue Metallic/Racing Red ($500 MSRP): includes Design Option

Wheels.

Catalano Grey ($0 MSRP)

Racing Red / Black Storm Metallic ($150 MSRP)

2017 BMW S 1000 RR Model Update Changes

No change to base price (MSRP)

In showrooms March 2017.

New/ Revised Standard Features

Redesigned graphics: larger ‘RR’ logo

Automatic Stability Control (ASC) has been replaced by Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) which incorporates a lean-angle sensor.

Standard single seat with passenger seat cover (no passenger foot pegs)

Recommended: optional $0 passenger kit (adds passenger seat & foot pegs)

Package changes

As DTC is now standard, it is no longer included in Ride Modes Pro, which is included in Race Package, Standard Package and Premium Package (no price impact)

New/Revised Factory Options

As DTC is now standard it is no longer included in Ride Modes Pro

Design Option Wheels are no longer available as a single option, but are included at no cost with paint colors Racing Red / Light White and Light White/Lupin Blue

Metallic/Racing Red

Passenger Kit ($0) adds passenger seat with passenger foot pegs (recommended)

HP Lithium Ion Battery: 3.3 lb. weight savings (planned for 5/17 start of production)

Colors

All existing colors have been replaced by the following colors:

Light White/Lupin Blue Metallic/Racing Red ($500 MSRP): includes Design Option

Wheels (black wheels with red accent stripes).