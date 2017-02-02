Klim Krios Karbon Adventure Helmet Review | Master of Its Domain

Klim Krios Karbon Adventure Helmet Review

It’s not often you get to mix Greek mythology with motorcycles, but apparel company Klim did just that to market its newest ADV lid, the Klim Krios Karbon adventure helmet.

Krios was the Titan deity of the stars, constellations and winds, and derived from the Greek word “kreion,” which translates to “master.” Klim couldn’t have picked a better word to describe its newest adventure helmet—the Krios is the master of all ADV helmets, and equally masters everyday urban/B-road ride situations.

Due to its diversity and comfort, I’ve used the Krios for three motorcycle launches around the world, and it has been my go-to adventure and urban helmet for riding at home.

The Klim Krios Karbon follows the trend of three-in-one helmets, quickly transforming between street (faceshield, no visor), dual-sport/ADV (faceshield, visor), or off-road (no faceshield, visor, use goggles). The interchanging process is simplified on the full-carbon Krios due to quick-release visor and faceshield system; simply lock/unlock with a quarter-turn on the outside of the visor pods—no tools needed.

For the visor there is also a single-screw attachment on top of the helmet, which can also requires no tools, though I snug it down with the screwdriver on my Leatherman.

Weight is another highlights of the Klim Krios Karbon. The other is its weight. At just under 3.3 pounds, the Krios is among the lightest DOT/ECE helmets available. This is due to the wide-carbon weave that is hand laid for consistency. Klim says each section of this hand-laid weave utilizes optimal resin amounts to reduce weight and ensure uniform shell thickness and integrity.

Next up is aerodynamics. Used without the visor on the Triumph Street Cup, and with on the BMW R nineT Scrambler, head buffeting only became noticeable at triple-digit speeds—and they were not as annoying as some competitors in the adventure market. The secret behind this is the shape and the large spoiler that goes across the back of the lid, and, when the visor is used, the aerodynamic design of the visor.

The aerodynamic design also aids in low noise, something rare for these types of helmets. The supplied chin curtain helps drown out some outside noise. While it is relatively quiet, we still recommend earplugs (where legal) for all-day trips that involve extended highway mileage—especially if on a bike without a windscreen.

Klim also did a great job with the optics of the visor, which is Pinlock ready. Unusually, the faceshield doesn’t feature any locking mechanism—it’s simply not needed, and the seal from incoming air was always 100 percent effective.

When the temps ascend into the 80s and above, helmets with the longer motocross chins always provide coolness. This is coupled with only one open/close vent on the upper forehead. There is a massive front chin vent that’s always open, and two exhaust vents in the spoiler. For colder temps, a chin curtain keeps things a bit warmer.

To put fit into perspective, I’m an intermediate oval in Arai helmets. The Krios provides all-day comfort, and I’ve never had any hot spots on my head. The proprietary Klimatech cotton liner system is designed with “smart foam” technology and anti-bacterial/fast-wicking material. The feel of the liner is comfortable all around and, even after about 1000 miles of riding in a wide range of temperatures, the Krios smells fresh.

Ever since the 2011 launch of the original Badlands suit, I have been impressed with gear from Klim; that suit is still my go-to ADV suit. I easily have over 100,000 miles on it—miles including some serious spills, and one at nearly triple digits. The suit not only protected, but has lasted all these years with minimum damage.

I expect the same from the Klim helmet, and am looking forward to an even more comfortable year of ADV touring. One of my biggest complaints for the past few years with these types of interchangeable helmets was lack of optic clarity, head buffeting, and weight. With the Klim Krios Karbon adventure helmet, the team from Rigby, Idaho, has provided an optimal solution for all three of those, and then some.

Klim Krios Karbon Adventure Helmet Fast Facts:

Sizes: Small-3XL

Colors: Element Matte White;, Stealth Matte Black

Klim Krios Adventure Helmet Price: $550 MSRP

Klim Krios Karbon Adventure Helmet Review | Photo Gallery