Want to be a Vanguard Motorcycle Test Rider? Enter this Contest

Vanguard Motorcycle Test Rider Contest

Vanguard, which unveiled its Roadster prototype at the New York International Motorcycle Show in December, is seeking test riders. To get the bike ready for production, Vanguard will complete a multi-month testing process that includes specialists, engineers and experts.

But the New York City motorcycle company also wants some every day rider input. To get this, the company is holding a contest to choose three non-professional riders to test with the team for a day.

“I’ve always dreamt of peeking behind the curtains at motorcycle companies so I thought we’d give this exciting opportunity to three lucky riders who are interested in our endeavor,” said Francois-Xavier Terny, Vanguard’s CEO.

“We’re expecting valuable and honest feedback from these riders so we can deliver on our promise – an exceptional premium motorcycle at a reachable price.”

The online contest can be entered at vanguard.nyc/giveaways/testrider. Those who enter may increase their chances of winning by sharing the contest with others. This contest is open now and runs until Feb. 28, with names being announced on March 3.

For additional information about Vanguard and the Roadster, including videos and detailed images, go to vanguard.nyc.

To learn about Vanguard’s crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine, visit: startengine.com/startup/vanguard.