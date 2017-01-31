Harley-Davidson 2016 Q4 Report: Worldwide Sales Down 1.6%

Harley-Davidson 2016 Q4

Harley-Davidson has released its 2016 Q4 report, and says worldwide motorcycle sales were down 1.6% compared to 2015. Harley reports that U.S. sales were down 3.9 percent, but this was offset by international growth of 2.3 percent.

In regards to markets, The Motor Company had its best-ever sales in Asia Pacific, and grew its overall market share in the USA as the number-one provider in the 601cc+ motorcycle market. Harley also says it added 40 new dealer points internationally and reported that U.S. dealers trained more than 65,000 new riders through the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy.

Expecting stronger sales results in 2017, Harley also launched its model year 2017 lineup of motorcycles, featuring the new, highly-acclaimed Milwaukee-Eight engine, and upgraded suspension, on all new Touring motorcycles.

“Our long-term strategy is all about growing ridership in the U.S., growing reach and impact internationally, and growing share and profit in every market we serve,” says Matt Levatich, president and chief executive officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc.. “Our goal over the next 10 years is to build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders worldwide.

“The global competitive environment remains intense, but our 2016 results demonstrate that our increased investments to drive demand and bring impactful new products to market are working,” said Matt Levatich, president and chief executive officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc. “We are energized by our resolve to compete and win in the U.S. and in major international markets. Our market share performance gives us great confidence in the strength of our long-term strategy.”

2016 Harley-Davidson Retail Motorcycle Sales

U.S. 4th Quarter Sales

2016: 26,077

2015: 26,044

Change: +0.1%

U.S. Full Year Sales

2016: 161,658

2015: 168,240

Change: -3.9%

Canada 4th Quarter Sales

2016: 1,257

2015: 1,255

Change: +0.2%

Canada Full Year Sales

2016: 10,203

2015: 9,669

Change: +5.5%

Latin America 4th Quarter Sales

2016: 2,637

2015: 3,082

Change: -14.4%

Latin America Full Year Sales

2016: 9,701

2015: 11,173

Change: -13.2%

EMEA 4th Quarter Sales

2016: 7,891

2015: 7,689

Change: +2.6%

EMEA Full Year Sales

2016: 45,838

2015: 43,287

Change: +5.9%

Asia Pacific 4th Quarter Sales

2016: 8,748

2015: 8,787

Change: -0.4%

Asia Pacific Full Year Sales

2016: 32,889

2015: 32,258

Change: +2.0%

International Total 4th Quarter

2016: 20,533

2015: 20,813

Change: -1.3%

International Total Year

2016: 98,631

2015: 96,387

Change: +2.3%

Worldwide Total 4th Quarter

2016: 46,610

2015: 46,857

Change: -0.5%

Worldwide Total Year