2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob
A bike that could be described as an entry-level Dyna, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob is the last of the line to be outfitted with the old Twin Cam 103.
To entice less experienced riders, the Street Bob also has a sub-27-inch seat height and mid foot controls. Anyone who likes aggressive styling will appreciate the mini-ape handlebars, bobbed fenders (naturally), solo seat, and twin shorty exhausts.
With the engine and handlebars rubber mounted, the Street Bob is a better bike in a straight line than in the canyons. With its good looks and competent performance, no one will suspect that this is a Dyna on a budget.
2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Pushrod V-twin; Twin Cam 103
- Bore x stroke: 3.875 x 4.375 inches
- Displacement: 103 cubic inches
- Maximum torque: 94 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.6:1
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
Lubrication: Dry sump
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: Six-speed
- Clutch: Web multi-plate
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 49mm forks/5 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Non-adjustable shocks/3.1 inches of travel
- Front tire: 100/90 x 19; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31
- Rear tire: 160/70 x 17; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31
- Front wheel: 19” x 2.5”; Steel laced rim
- Rear wheel: 17” x 4.5”; Steel laced rim
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ torque-free floating dual piston caliper
- Rear: 292mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($795)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 94.3 x 48.8 x 36 inches
- Seat height: 26.8 inches
- Wheelbase: 64.2 inches
- Rake: 29 degrees
- Trail: 4.7 inches
- Right lean angle: 30 degrees
- Left lean angle: 31 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons
- Curb weight: 670 pounds
- Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 42 mpg
2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Black Denim
- Olive Gold
- Charcoal Denim/Black Denim
- Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake
2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob Prices (MSRP):
- $13,849 (Vivid Black)
- $14,249 (Black Denim; Olive Gold)
- $14,599 (Charcoal Denim/Black Denim; Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake)