2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob

A bike that could be described as an entry-level Dyna, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob is the last of the line to be outfitted with the old Twin Cam 103.

To entice less experienced riders, the Street Bob also has a sub-27-inch seat height and mid foot controls. Anyone who likes aggressive styling will appreciate the mini-ape handlebars, bobbed fenders (naturally), solo seat, and twin shorty exhausts.

With the engine and handlebars rubber mounted, the Street Bob is a better bike in a straight line than in the canyons. With its good looks and competent performance, no one will suspect that this is a Dyna on a budget.

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob Specs:

ENGINE

  • Type: Pushrod V-twin; Twin Cam 103
  • Bore x stroke: 3.875 x 4.375 inches
  • Displacement: 103 cubic inches
  • Maximum torque: 94 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 9.6:1
  • Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
    Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Cooling: Air
  • Transmission: Six-speed
  • Clutch: Web multi-plate
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel
  • Front suspension: Non-adjustable 49mm forks/5 inches of travel
  • Rear suspension: Non-adjustable shocks/3.1 inches of travel
  • Front tire: 100/90 x 19; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31
  • Rear tire: 160/70 x 17; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31
  • Front wheel: 19” x 2.5”; Steel laced rim
  • Rear wheel: 17” x 4.5”; Steel laced rim
  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ torque-free floating dual piston caliper
  • Rear: 292mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • L x H x W: 94.3 x 48.8 x 36 inches
  • Seat height: 26.8 inches
  • Wheelbase: 64.2 inches
  • Rake: 29 degrees
  • Trail: 4.7 inches
  • Right lean angle: 30 degrees
  • Left lean angle: 31 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons
  • Curb weight: 670 pounds
  • Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 42 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob Colors:

  • Vivid Black
  • Black Denim
  • Olive Gold
  • Charcoal Denim/Black Denim
  • Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob Prices (MSRP):

  • $13,849 (Vivid Black)
  • $14,249 (Black Denim; Olive Gold)
  • $14,599 (Charcoal Denim/Black Denim; Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake)

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob Photo Gallery

