2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob Review | Styling Success

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob Review

While I find most Harley-Davidson motorcycles extremely fun to ride anywhere I’d like to go, there are definitely a few models from The Motor Company that seem focused on style over substance.

With a rubber-mounted motor, and skinny steel handlebars rubber-mounted to the triple clamps, handling can best be described as vague on the 2017 Harley-Davidson Street Bob. It may have fat Michelin Scorcher 31 rubber that offers a good contact patch, but the feedback from the tires is tamped down. The engine moves around in the twin-shock chassis, so that’s another confidence inhibitor when cornering.

Braking is also suspect on the Street Bob. The single front disc is in no particular hurry to slow you down, and the short brake pedal is awkward to actuate. ABS is optional, but the motivation to spend the $795 isn’t overwhelming.

Feel free to try to hustle the bike through corners, if you like. The Street Bob has more cornering clearance than any other Dyna (save the Fat Bob, which has equal numbers) thanks to a 19-inch/17-inch wheel combo.

So, we’ve established that the Street Bob is not the choice of riders who frequent the twisties. However, that still leaves plenty of riders in areas where canyons are scarce and most riding is done in straight lines in town or between hamlets.

For that, the Street Bob is certainly a worth machine, as those flexy rubber-mounted bars do a good job of providing a bit of protection from the inconsistencies of rough roads, just so long as you aren’t changing direction.

Suspension is also decent on the Street Bob; the 49mm forks have five inches of travel, and the dual shocks are good for three inches of rear axle movement. That’s more than adequate for most usages.

The 2017 Harley-Davidson Street Bob is definitely H-D’s entry level Dyna—being the least expensive of the line, the lightest, and the last holdout with the standard Twin Cam 103 motor (other Dynas have the High Output version, or the newer Screamin’ Eagle Twin Cam 110). That’s not a problem in town, as the standard Twin Cam 103 still puts out a muscular 94 ft/lbs of torque at 3750 rpm—that’s more than enough to establish the Street Bob on the street.

The 6-Speed Cruise Drive transmission keeps the revs low on the highway, and there’s always the right ratio in town. While the Street Bob is more than capable of freeway speeds, the mini ape-hanger bars turn your arms into sails, discouraging long-distance excursions. Regardless, the Street Bob is fully satisfactory for short freeway jaunts within the city limits.

With the least-powerful Twin Cam 103 available, you won’t be enticed to drag race anyone on a Street Bob—unless it’s an older 96 or smaller H-D. The ergonomics are designed to give you an impressive profile, not a competitive assertiveness. The mini-apes are there for the hands-in-the-wind attitude, and the mid-position footpegs favor shorter inseam riders. That’s consistent, as the 26.8-inch seat height is as low as any Dyna, and accessible to almost any rider.

There’s no doubt about it—the 2017 Harley-Davidson Street Bob exudes confidence from a visual standpoint, even if it doesn’t back it up with raw performance.

Justifying the bobber name is a purposeful solo seat, rims with traditional wire spokes, a side-mounted license plate, combined stop/rear/tail lights, bobbed fenders, and a small recessed headlight. Oh, and the staggered dual chromed shorty exhausts have the expected meaty tone.

You won’t have to fiddle with a key unless you want to, as the barrel key doesn’t stay in the bike—it’s only used to lock or unlock the three-position tank-mounted ignition switch. Harley-Davidson’s Smart Security System is optional ($395), and uses a proximity-based fob. As with other Harley-Davidsons, it has a cool scrollable LCD display on the single clock, but the positioning limits its usefulness.

All motorcycles have their purposes and audiences. In the case of the 2017 Harley-Davidson Street Bob, you have a machine that appeals to the budget-minded buyer who wants a big-inch bike, along with an aggressive variety of bobber styling. As long as most of the riding is of the urban flavor, Street Bob owners will undoubtedly be unquestionably satisfied.

Action photography by Kelly Callan

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Pushrod V-twin; Twin Cam 103

Bore x stroke: 3.875 x 4.375 inches

Displacement: 103 cubic inches

Maximum torque: 94 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.6:1

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Cooling: Air

Transmission: Six-speed

Clutch: Web multi-plate

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 49mm forks/5 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Non-adjustable shocks/3.1 inches of travel

Front tire: 100/90 x 19; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31

Rear tire: 160/70 x 17; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31

Front wheel: 19” x 2.5”; Steel laced rim

Rear wheel: 17” x 4.5”; Steel laced rim

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ torque-free floating dual piston caliper

Rear: 292mm disc w/ dual piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 94.3 x 48.8 x 36 inches

Seat height: 26.8 inches

Wheelbase: 64.2 inches

Rake: 29 degrees

Trail: 4.7 inches

Right lean angle: 30 degrees

Left lean angle: 31 degrees

Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons

Curb weight: 670 pounds

Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 42 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Colors:

Vivid Black

Black Denim

Olive Gold

Charcoal Denim/Black Denim

Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Prices (MSRP):

$13,849 (Vivid Black)

$14,249 (Black Denim; Olive Gold)

$14,599 (Charcoal Denim/Black Denim; Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake)

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Review | Photo Gallery