Smiths Racing BMW Signs Peter Hickman for 2017 Isle of Man TT & BSB

Smiths Racing BMW Signs Peter Hickman

The UK-based Smiths Racing BMW has recruited some new talent for the 2017 Isle of Man TT. The Gloucester team has signed Peter Hickman, 29, to compete aboard BMW S 1000 RR machinery for the TT and other international road races.

Hickman will also ride alongside Lee Jackson during the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship. Hickman debuted at the 2014 Isle of Man TT with the Ice Valley BMW team, claiming eight in the RL360 Superstock race, 11th in the PokerStars Senior TT, and 14th in the RST Superbike TT. Due to his results, Hickman received the Newcomers Trophy, and also set the fastest lap for a newcomer of 129.104 mph.

He continued on BMW S 1000 RR motorcycles in 2015, riding for Lee Hardy Racing. He claimed fifth in the RL360 Superstock race, seventh in the Senior TT and eight in the RST Superbike TT. He also improved his best lap of 131.626 mph.

Hickman raced with GBMoto Kawasaki in 2016, becoming the fourth-fastest rider of all time with a 132.465mph during the RST Superbike TT, which he finished fourth.

As for BSB, he won two races last season, and claimed victories at the Ulster Grand Prix and Macau Grand Prix.

“I have another new challenge to look forward to again this season and I’m relishing it aboard the Smiths Racing BMW,” says Peter Hickman. “All the dealings I’ve had with the team so far have been fantastic and they are very easy to work with. I know the BMW well having ridden it in the past and we’ve been promised the right support from the factory in Germany, which will make a difference. I’m pleased to be bringing my own crew into the team which is a massive bonus so I’m really looking forward to the season in both BSB and on the roads with Smiths Racing.”

After a difficult 2016 season, Smiths Racing Team Manager Rebecca Smith says the team is taking a different approach for 2017: “There’s no doubting 2016 was a very difficult season for us all at Smiths Racing and although everyone gave 100%, the results just didn’t come. This year, we are taking a slightly different approach with the help of the factory and we now feel we are in a position to challenge much higher up the leaderboard. Both Lee and Peter bring a wealth of BMW experience to the team and both are established BSB riders whilst we are equally delighted to be making a return to the roads with Peter.”

