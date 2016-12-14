Ryan Villopoto Continues as Kawasaki Racing Influencer

RV2 Kawasaki Racing Influencer

Though retired, the California who delivered Kawasaki four-straight AMA Supercross titles (2011-2014) aboard KX450F machinery, Ryan Villopoto, will continue his work with Kawasaki Motors Corp., USA.

Villopoto, who retired from racing in June 2015 after breaking his tailbone during the 2015 FIM Motocross World Championship in Italy, has extended his relationship as a Kawasaki Racing Influencer.

The Washington native joined Kawasaki when he was 14 with Monster Energy Team Green, and remained with the manufacturer throughout his career, which resulted in 10 AMA Supercross and Motocross titles.

Speaking of the extended relationship, Kawasaki says “Villopoto, who has an outstanding fan base and social media following, continues as a Kawasaki Racing Influencer, expressing his passion for Kawasaki Team Green, professional racing and Kawasaki products through his own social media channels, at select events and in several ‘Science of Supercross’ segments in the Supercross television broadcast.”

“It means a lot to me to be able to continue working with Kawasaki,” said Villopoto. “I’ve been with them for a long time and being around everyone is like being with family. Now that my racing career is over I’ve been able to go out and ride other Kawasaki products and I can’t wait to get on some dual-sport rides and on the new stand-up Jet Ski next spring!”

“We’ve been working with Ryan since he was a teenager and I’m happy we are able to extend our commitment with him,” said Kawasaki Vice President of Marketing Chris Brull. “As a four-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion, he has built one of the largest and most loyal fan bases in our industry, and his influence in the industry is why we are continuing to build our relationship.”