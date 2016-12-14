Indian Recalls Nearly 24,000 Motorcycles Due to Fuel Leak Issues

Indian Recalls 7 Models on Potential Fuel Leak Problem

Responding to potential fuel leak problems, Indian Motorcycle Company is recalling certain model year 2014-2017 Chief Classic, Chief Dark Horse, Vintage, Chieftan, Chieftan Dark Horse, Springfield and Roadmaster motorcycles manufactured April 15, 2013, to July 15, 2016.

In the affected motorcycles, the fuel rail may contact other components and result in a fuel leak, which could cause a fire in the presence of an ignition source. The recall affects 23,746 units.

According to the Indian recalls documents, “Polaris initiated a full scale root cause analysis on fuel rail failures observed in warranty reviews. Polaris began testing for root cause and monitoring any subsequent occurrences. Based upon an analysis of field claims and a thorough evaluation of the components in the system a decision was made to perform a safety recall for the fuel rail. To date, there have been no reports of injury or vehicle loss due to this fuel rail issue.”

In addition, fuel rails will be inspected for damage and replaced if necessary at no cost to owners. Remedy fuel rails utilize tighter manufacturing tolerances at joints, according to recall documents.

Indian has announced it will notify owners, and dealers will install a bracket that will limit movement of the fuel rail, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in December 2016. Owners may contact Indian customer service at 1-877-204-3697. Indian’s number for this recall is I-16-03.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.