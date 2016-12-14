KTM Recall: Super Adventure, Adventure & Adventure R Models

KTM Recall: Adventure Motorcycle Lineup

KTM North America has recalled 5,812 of its Adventure motorcycles due to potential wiring harness fraying that could result in braking issues.

The following KTM motorcycles are affected in the recall: 2015-2016 1290 Super Adventure motorcycles manufactured December 1, 2014, to March 10, 2016; and 2013-2016 1190 Adventure and Adventure R motorcycles manufactured November 20, 2012, to April 25, 2016.

If the brake line is electrically conductive, it could melt. This can cause brake failure, increasing the risk of a crash. A total of 5,812 bikes may be affected by the defect. According to defect reporting documents, the problem results when the wiring harness was not originally secured to the frame at the time of production. The KTM Technical Bulletin on the repair states:

“To prevent the wiring harness from being frayed and to prevent an electrical connection that could create a brake failure the wiring harness must be inspected, repositioned, and secured using cable ties,” the report says.

KTM says it will notify owners, and dealers will re-position the wiring harness for the electronic control unit, free of charge. A notification schedule has not yet been announced.

Owners may contact KTM customer service at 1-888-985-6090. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.