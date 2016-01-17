2016 San Diego Supercross Results – Dungey, Reed, and Seely Take the Petco Park 450SX Podium

Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey claimed his first win of 2016 at the second round of the 2016 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season at Petco Park in San Diego; it was also Dungey’s first-ever win in the 450SX class in San Diego. The Minnesota native came around the first corner in third place and quickly made his way past MotoConcepts Racing’s Vince Friese and BTO Sports KTM’s Justin Brayton to take the lead.

Monster Energy/360Fly/Chapparal/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Chad Reed kept Dungey honest from around two seconds back nearly the entire race, though Reed never challenged for the lead. Dungey led 19 remaining laps on his KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition to take the win along with the points lead and reclaiming the red plate from Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson heading into Anaheim 2 next weekend.

Dungey said, “Chad [Reed] was on my heels the whole time, so I couldn’t make a big mistake, although I made a few little ones. It feels good to get the win and move back into the points lead.”

Reed grabbed a fifth place start and quickly made his way into second place, where he remained the rest of the race. The Australian trailed Dungey from a comfortable distance, and opened a solid lead over various third-place holders. Reed’s performance marked his first podium of the season on his factory Yamaha YZ450F.

Anderson came around the first corner in ninth place, repeating his mediocre start from A1 on his Husqvarna FC 450, but made his way through the field and put an aggressive pass on longtime-nemesis Team Honda HRC’s Cole Seely in the late stages of the race to grab the final podium position. Anderson’s time on the podium was short-lived, however, as he was docked two positions for jumping on on a red-cross flag. Anderson holds second in the standings, six behind Dungey and one head of Seely.

Seely started the race in seventh and made his way through the pack putting in smooth, consistent laps and finished one step off the podium in fourth before being promoted after Anderson’s penalty.

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac came around the first corner in 10th place and put a charge to make his way into the top five by the end of the 20 lap main event. Tomac’s 5th place on the night on his KX450F marks his second top five finish with his new team after suffering through two shoulder surgeries last year. Tomac is 13 points behind Dungey.

Soaring Eagle/Jimmy Johns/Suzuki Factory Racing’s Ken Roczen and Team Honda HRC’s Trey Canard were pre-season picks to battle for the championship, but have found it hard-going in the first two rounds. Canard’s 7th puts him 7th in the standings, already 19 points behind leader Dungey, while Roczen’s 6th place at SD1 on his RM-Z450—almost six seconds ahead of Canard—leaves him 6th in the standings, 16 shy of Dungey.

Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Racing’s Jake Weimer continues his comeback from injuries in Supercross last year, and finished 8th. The former factory Kawasaki rider took his Team Tedder KX450F to 8th. Weimer is 8th in the standings, tied at 22 points with two BTO Sports KTM riders—Brayton and Davi Millsaps. Brayton earned the SupercrossLive.com Holeshot Award.

GEICO Honda’s Justin Bogle crashed his CRF450R in the latter portion of the main event and hobbled off the track. He was able to walk away from the wreck under his own power after being attended to by the Asterisk Mobile Medical Crew.

Autotrader/Monster Energy/JGRMX Yamaha rider Justin Barcia continues to struggle with an injured thumb, finishing outside of the top 10 for the second consecutive week. Barcia has just 16 points on the season, putting him more than a race behind Dungey and Anderson. Filling in for the suspended Weston Peick, Phil Nicoletti struggled to a 21st place finish in the Main. Yoshimura Suzuki/Red Bull’s James Stewart was a late scratch due to lingering effects of the concussion suffered at A1.

Photography by Simon Cudby



2016 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 459SX Results – Round 2 – Petco Stadium, San Diego

1. Ryan Dungey – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

2. Chad Reed – Yamaha YZ450F

3. Cole Seely – Honda CRF450R

4. Eli Tomac – Kawasaki KX450F

5. Jason Anderson – Husqvarna FC 450

6. Ken Roczen – Suzuki RM-Z450

7. Trey Canard – Honda CRF450R

8. Jake Weimer – Kawasaki KX450F

9. Marvin Musquin – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

10. Justin Brayton – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

11. Justin Barcia – Yamaha YZ450F

12. Davi Millsaps – KTM 450 SX-F

13. Christophe Pourcel – Husqvarna FC 450

14. Broc Tickle – Suzuki RM-Z450

15. Dean Wilson – KTM 450 SX-F

16. Wil Hahn – Kawasaki KX450F

17. Vince Friese – Honda CRF450R

18. Mike Alessi – Honda CRF450R

19. Tommy Hahn – Yamaha YZ450F

20. Nick Schmidt – Suzuki RM-Z450

21. Phil Nicoletti – Yamaha YZ450F

22. Justin Bogle – Honda CRF450R

2016 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Class Championship Standings (after 2 of 17 rounds)

1. Ryan Dungey – 47 points (1 win)

2. Jason Anderson – 41 (1 win)

3. Cole Seely – 40

4. Chad Reed – 37

5. Eli Tomac – 36

6. Ken Roczen – 31

7. Trey Canard – 28

8. Jake Weimer – 22

9. Davi Millsaps – 22

10. Justin Brayton – 22