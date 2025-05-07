2025 Salt Lake City Supercross Fantasy Picks, Tips: 8 Fast Facts

It’s time for the final round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. That, of course, also means the end of the 2025 RMFantasySX season. There’s still time to beat your friends in your leagues. So, let’s look at what might happen at Rice-Eccles Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday with our 2025 Salt Lake City Supercross fantasy picks and tips.
- Chase Sexton has to win, so expect him to win. Unless he makes an unforced error, Sexton will cruise to an easy victory at the finale. It probably won’t be enough to secure his second 450SX title, but it’s all he can do.
- Although a P5 finish will give Cooper Webb his third 450SX crown, he likely will not want to cut it close. Webb won’t be concerned about how far he is behind Sexton at the checkered flag. However, he will want some wriggle room, so look for him to ride a safe P2. If Webb does slip a spot or two, it will be at the end of the race with P6 far behind him. Still, I have Webb to finish in the runner-up slot and win the 2025 Supercross Championship.
- With Ken Roczen sidelined with an ankle injury, Justin Cooper and Malcolm Stewart will be battling it out for P3 in the final standings. While Stewart has a win this year, Cooper has more podiums and top 5 finishes—that favors picking Cooper. However, Cooper has a six-point cushion, so Cooper doesn’t have to be Stewart to finish the year on the overall podium. Cooper will happily play Webb’s wingman, as he did last week in Denver, so I have Cooper in P3 with Stewart behind him. Should there be a close battle between Cooper and Stewart, Cooper will likely let Stewart by to avoid confrontation, such as what happened to Cole Davies in the 250SX class in Denver.
- If you want to play the long shot, here’s a different top-4 scenario. Sexton to win is a given. However, if Stewart is hot, Webb may let him by and settle for P3, with Cooper taking P4. Should that happen, Webb still takes the title, and Cooper finishes in P3 for the year. That’s a strong argument for a Sexton-Stewart-Webb-Cooper top 4.
- Aaron Plessinger has a solid lock on P6 in the standing. Unless Cooper or Stewart goes down, Plessinger can’t move up, and no one can pass Plessinger in the standings. Plessinger has little to gain at the final round, and he’ll want to go into Pro Motocross healthy, so a safe P5 is in the cards for Plessinger.
- The Wild Card is P14, so there are a few possibilities. Colt Nichols is on a 13-13-12-14 run, so he’s looking good for the Wild Card. Freddie Norén finished in P15 in the last two rounds, so he’s a possibility, though P14 would be his best finish of the year. Christian Craig has been hanging around P14, having gone 12-15-17-15-12-14-11 this year. Also, Justin Hill’s 10-10-13-12 results coming into the final round make P14 viable, though unlikely. I’m going with Nichols out of that group.
- The racing at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City starts at 7 p.m. EDT. It will be a hot night in Utah—it’s expected to be 83 degrees with zero chance of rain when the first gate drops. There are a few extra viewing options, so check out our 2025 Supercross Television Schedule for details if you’re not a Peacock subscriber.
Photography by Align Media, et al
2025 Salt Lake City Supercross Fantasy Picks
- Chase Sexton
- Cooper Webb
- Justin Cooper
- Malcolm Stewart
- Aaron Plessinger
Wild Card P14: Colt Nichols
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 16 of 17 rounds)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 347 points (5 Wins, 13 Podiums, 15 Top 5)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 338 (6W, 11P, 14 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 271 (1W, 7P, 11 T5)
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 261 (3P, 8 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 255 (1W, 2P, 6 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 239 (1W, 5P, 8 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 185 (2 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 182 (2 T5)
- Justin Hill, KTM, 180 (1 T5)
- Shane McElrath, Honda, 179 (1P, 1 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 151 (3P, 3 T5)
- Joey Savatgy, Honda, 136 (1 T5)
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta, 134
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 120
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 113
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 80 (1W, 1P, 3 T5)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 71 (1W, 2P, 2 T5)
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 70
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 62 (3 T5)
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 60
- Christian Craig, Yamaha, 58
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 42
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 39
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 38
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 34
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 20
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 19
- Jorge Prado, Kawasaki, 18
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 19
- Anthony Rodriguez, KTM, 17
- Vince Friese, Honda, 14
- Logan Leitzel, Yamaha, 13
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 12
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 9
- Coty Schock, Yamaha, 8
- Bubba Pauli, Kawasaki, 6
- Ryan Breece, Honda, 3