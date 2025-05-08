2025 Kawasaki KLX230R Review: 16 Fast Facts (S Tested, Too)

Kawasaki has updated its KLX230R and 230R S trail bikes with ergonomic, performance, and styling changes for 2025. This super-approachable pair is perfect for younger riders ready to move up to full-sized dirt bikes or adult riders looking for an obliging off-road ride. Versatile and compact, the KLX230s are hugely confidence-inspiring because they don’t dominate with their physical presence. They are neither out-of-reach tall competition bikes nor a handful to manage at the throttle. I took both KLX250Rs out for extensive testing on single-track and dirt roads at Central California’s nicely appointed Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area.
1. A lower seat height, shorter suspension travel, and tighter geometry define the S compared to the standard 2025 Kawasaki KLX230R. Kawasaki reduces the suspension travel on the S by an inch at both ends. In lowering the chassis, the S has a wheelbase 0.8 inches shorter than the standard version, while the rake is tucked in 0.8 degrees and the trail cut 0.3 inches. The seat height is 34.4 inches (0.8 inches lower), and the ground clearance is cut 0.8 inches to 10.6 inches. The wet weight of both bikes is 262 pounds, with the California version weighing an additional two pounds. The price of the two 230s is identical—$4999.
- The seat height of the 2025 KLX230Rs is lower than last year. One of the biggest impediments to dirt bike riding is seat height, so any reduction gives accessibility to more riders and is a thumbs up. The KLX230R’s seat is 35.6 inches, down almost an inch from last year’s model. While that may still sound lofty, remember that suspension sag will bring that down as soon as you settle your weight on the bike. I am closer to flatfooted now in my Alpinestars Tech 7 Enduro boots on the standard model with my 30.5-inch inseam. Even better, my soles make complete contact on the shorter S mode due to the 34.4-inch seat height. If the S model is still a tad tall for your inseam, Kawasaki’s accessory Low Seat will reduce the seat height to 33 inches.
- Ergonomics have been redialed to complement the lower seat and improve control on the bike. These little tweaks are hard to evaluate individually—footpegs moved back a third of an inch, handlebar moved forward an inch, and higher by a half-inch—but they add up to a subtle confidence while riding. Credit also to the proper dirt-bike handlebar bend that provides leverage for reacting to unexpected conditions when off-pavement. It all adds up to a well-matched rider triangle; the KLX230R fits me perfectly, whether standing or sitting, and I am in control, directing the bike instead of it directing me.
- Through changes to the design of the rear subframe, Kawasaki was able to lower the 230’s seat height without materially affecting the wheel travel. The bike is such an easy and inspiring ride that I found myself constantly looking for opportunities to get both wheels off the ground along the rolling trails of Hollister Hills. I never blew through the almost 10 inches of travel on the 230R, or even the nearly nine inches on the S. At 115 pounds, I’m not challenging the suspension as much as a heavier or more aggressive rider, though. Of course, a heavier, more aggressive rider should be looking into a KLX300R.
- The two iterations of KLX230R trail bikes are not necessarily what you might think. For the experienced rider, it might be easy to assume your first choice would be the KLX230R, as the taller seat height gives you an inch more in wheel travel, front and rear, and almost an inch more ground clearance. However, there is more to consider—the S model’s shorter wheelbase and a steeper rake. When combined with the seat height, the result may surprise you. While I don’t need the lower seat height, I can ride more aggressively on the S model because it is quicker turning and nimbler on tight single-track trails. On the other hand, the R is more stable when clicked up a few more gears on smooth fire roads.
- The updated engine favors low-rpm and midrange torque. It has a smaller intake port and valve, plus corresponding tweaks to the ECU. Novice riders, particularly, will appreciate the welcoming power delivery of the simple two-valve engine. It’s smooth when you roll on the throttle, so getting underway is easy, and the 230 responds willingly to those who choose to crack the throttle. This gives the KLX230R a broad personality; for casual trail riding, you can shift up a few gears and ride in the lower rpm range or drop down a gear and keep the revs high to tap into the horsepower—around 20 horses at 8000 rpm.
- The KLX230R clicks through the nicely spaced six-speed gearbox. The slightly undersquare engine delivers torque where riders will spend much of their time. It’s appropriate that the short first gear is truly walking-speed slow. You can always shift to second or third, which are super-useful gears on the winding trails under the California Oaks. On nicely maintained fire roads, I can shift up, sit down, and enjoy the relatively plush ride on the 230R’s seat, which is slightly thicker and wider this year.
- Kawasaki has given the KLX230R a counterbalancer for 2025 to minimize the inherent buzziness of the little thumper. I find myself riding in the higher revs more often than not, as I enjoy the athleticism of the bike. The remaining buzz at the handlebar and footpegs is noticeable, though not excessive.
- Although the KLX230Rs weigh a bit more for 2025, they are still light enough for me to pick up when I tip over. Some of the changes to the bike have increased the weight—including the now-steel fuel tank, which holds an extra quart of gas. The result is an additional eight pounds on the two KLX230Rs. Because it’s inevitable that a dirt bike is going to be dropped at some point, especially by newer riders, the switch to a steel tank is a bummer. With the two-gallon tank topped off, the KLX230Rs weigh 262 pounds—add two pounds if you buy a California model. Additionally, the bikes now have a keyed ignition and locking fuel cap. For 2025, the Rs sport a low-fuel warning light and a Check Engine light warning you that the EFI system needs attention.
- Full-size wheels put the KLX230R in the big-bike category, without the rangier ergonomics. With a 21-inch rim up front and an 18-inch rear, I’m confident charging down unfamiliar trails, knowing the bike will track over an unexpected rain rut or rocky section without deflection. At the same time, less experienced riders can confidently paddle through rough sections, as the 230R’s low-end torque and low first gear allow you to dependably crawl through rough sections. The 21-/18-inch wheelset also allows a full range of other tire options once the stock Dunlop Sports D952s wear out.
- Suspension settings were reworked for 2025 with new springs and damping settings. Except for the shock spring-preload adjustment—new for ’25—which allows a more precise setting, the KLX230R’s suspension settings are fixed. Fortunately, it’s well-tuned. It would be easy to dismiss the suspension on a smaller, budget-friendly trailbike as being limited, and it is. However, the 230Rs’ suspension is firm enough that you can have fun getting a little air and braking hard into turns without the front end feeling squirmy—yes, even the S model. At the same time, there is enough plushness in the shock to soak up stutter bumps along the trail.
- Braking power is sufficient for the KLX230R’s intended audience. Soft initial engagement is followed by reassuring power from a firm squeeze of the right lever. It shouldn’t catch anyone out and provides the confidence to ride the small bike enthusiastically. The one miss by Kawasaki is the longish reach to the lever. For a motorcycle targeted at younger riders and smaller adults, the lever should be closer to the grip.
- On the other end of the handlebar, the clutch lever is light. Free play before engagement helps prevent less experienced hands from stalling the engine when moving off idle. Both levers are shorter than last year, which looks better and reduces the possibility of getting bent during the inevitable fall.
- Styling updates to the tank, shrouds, and side covers reference the Kawasaki’s motocross lineup. Sure, I’m not riding Seth Hammaker’s KX250, but it’s more inspiring riding a KLX230R that looks more MX-like than the recreational trailbike that it is. Bodywork has also been reworked to make it easier to grip the bike with your legs. Aggressive riders will appreciate the smoothed-out seams between the seat and tank, and the side covers and shrouds, which remove snag points with the rider’s gear and boots.
- Kawasaki dropped the price of both KLX230Rs for 2025. At $4999 for both the standard and S models, that’s a savings of $150 on the standard and $500 on the S—a substantial cut.
- The 2025 Kawasaki KLX230R and KLX230R S are terrific trail bikes with a broad appeal. They’re not just for younger or newer riders; they’re also hugely appealing to adults who want an easygoing, casual bike they can have fun on. Thanks to legit suspension and a responsive, friendly linear power delivery, the KLX230Rs impress with their capability. Kawasaki has improved the bike every two years, and the myriad updates to the 2025 KLX 230R and KLX230R S further refine the model, ensuring its continued appeal. Unless you plan to push the envelope on the KLX230R, seriously consider the advantages of the lower-slung S—it’s a sleeper on tight, technical trails.
Photography by Kevin Wing
RIDING STYLE
- Helmet: Arai VX-Pro4
- Goggles: Viral Brand Alpha
- Communications: Cardo Packtalk Pro
- Jersey, gloves + pants: Alpinestars Stella Techstar
- Knee braces: Pod K4
- Boots: Alpinestars Tech 7 Enduro
2025 Kawasaki KLX230R (and KLX230R S) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 233cc
- Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.0mm
- Compression ratio: 9.4:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 32mm throttle body
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 37mm fork; 9.8 inches (S: 8.7 inches)
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 9.8 inches (S: 8.8 inches)
- Tires: Dunlop Sports D952
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 100/100 x 18
- Front brake: 240mm petal disc
- Rear brake: 220 petal disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 54.1 inches (S: 53.3 inches)
- Rake: 25.4 degrees (S: 24.6 degrees)
- Trail: 4.2 inches (S: 3.9 inches)
- Seat height: 35.6 inches (S: 34.4 inches)
- Ground clearance: 11.8 inches (S: 10.6 inches)
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.0 gallons (1.9 gallons in California)
- Wet weight: 262 pounds (+2 pounds in California)
- Colors: Lime Green; Battle Gray
2025 Kawasaki KLX230R Price: $4999 MSRP
2025 Kawasaki KLX230R S Price: $4999