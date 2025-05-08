2025 Kawasaki KLX230R Review: 16 Fast Facts (S Tested, Too)

The Motos and Friends Podcast is brought to you by Arai helmets. The founder of Arai Helmets was the man who created the first motorcycle helmet in Japan to protect his own head, and as a result, launched the Japanese motorcycle helmet industry. Arai focuses on glancing off performance, accumulating small differences decade after decade, to further rider protection.

The Arai Difference: If your experience has been that “Arai helmets are hard to get on,” then the Contour-X, designed with a wider bottom opening than previous models for easier on/off, is the helmet you’ve been waiting for. Once inside, you will be amazed at the extreme comfort, a key benefit of the Contour-X for long-distance touring, and if you’re into ADV or dual-sport riding, then you’ll want to check out the new Arai XD-5. So try on an Arai at your local dealer. You will be instantly amazed at the fit and all-day comfort of any Arai helmet. You should also check out AraiAmericas.com to learn more.

This week’s two segments both bring you something a little different…

In our first segment, Don Williams and Kelly Callan chat about Beta Alp X 350. This modest displacement single cylinder four-stroke from the Italian factory is described as an “Urban Adventure” bike. With styling that would fit well in a Mad Max movie, the rugged looking machine exudes fun and cool in equal measure. Don and Kelly discuss whether the Alp X lives up to its charisma.

Today’s Snippet brings you the newly launched X5 camera from Insta360, a leader in 360-degree action camera technology. Adam Singer from Insta360 tells us all about the incredible new X5 that shoots in ALL directions at once, and in 8K30 mega hi-resolution. You can create epic motorcycling shots without even having to aim the camera. Literally, just hit record… focus on your ride… and then in the easy and smooth edit find the best angles using Insta360’s mobile app. Its amazing AI tools make it super quick. The X5 is every camera you’ll ever need in one, so for instance, you can try an immersive POV that includes your handlebars; or try unique, third-person shots of you and your bike. From morning to night, X5’s huge new sensors, triple AI chip, and dedicated low-light shooting mode, deliver never seen before detail and image quality. It’s waterproof, reliable, and has inexpensive, completely replaceable, lenses.

Our guest this episode is again, something different. I doubt you have ever heard of IR Kinetics. The company uses a proprietary infra-red technology that tracks objects to within centimeters of their locations—in real time. For motorcycle enthusiasts, this has massive implications. One example they’re currently working on is where video gaming and MotoGP could intersect. The company could create a hybrid experience where you could ‘virtually’ race against the other riders on track. Imagine if you could line up on the grid next to Marc and Pecco, and see if you could compete? This is just one of many ideas from IR Kinetics. Teejay Adams chats with Gill Switalski (CEO of IR Kinetics), and Steffi Laier, the 3-time World Champion motocross racer in 2009, 2010, and 2011. They enthusiastically explain the technology and how it’s about to change our motorcycling world. It’s a cliché, but it could literally be a game-changer. Check out this video on IRK

