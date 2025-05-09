AGV Streetmodular Helmet Review: Dual Certifications and More

I tested the AGV Tourmodular helmet three years ago, and it was much to my liking. Now, AGV has added a sleek all-round model to the modular helmet family. The Streetmodular comes equipped with many of the same user-friendly features as the Tourmodular, but has a substantially lower price. So, let’s put it on and go riding.

The price difference stems from the shell construction. While the Tourmodular uses carbon, aramid, and fiberglass layers, the Streetmodular opts for a cost-effective, injection-molded thermoplastic shell.

The lower price does not result in any compromises on the key performance criteria—safety. The AGV Streetmodular helmet proves its protective performance by being both DOT- (FMVSS 218) and ECE 22.06-certified and earning P/J homologation. It’s the latest iteration of one of the most rigorous helmet performance standards available and considerably more stringent than the antiquated DOT FMVSS 218 standard.

The steel micrometric chin strap buckle adjusts instantly for a perfect fit. It releases smoothly with a tug on the red tab—a significant improvement over traditional double D-ring buckles, which can be cumbersome with gloves.

The Streetmodular offers adjustable sizing with interchangeable cheek pads, providing 24 configuration options for a precise fit. While the AGV website’s size chart is a helpful starting point, visiting an AGV dealer ensures the best fit.

The chin bar release, located at the center of the chin bar’s bottom edge, features a tab tucked behind the inner lining to prevent accidental opening during handling. Metal hinges and locking pins enhance durability and security.

The P/J homologation means the AGV Streetmodular is approved for both full-face and open-face use. For open-face use, the chin bar must be fully raised and locked in place using the red slide button on the left side of the helmet. To switch back to full-face mode, the lock button must be moved back to the unlocked position before attempting to lower the chin bar.

The CE-compliant clear face shield offers five detent positions, from fully open to tightly closed, with a central tab for secure locking. It’s Pinlock-ready, includes a Pinlock lens, and is complemented by a neoprene gasket for a tight seal. Optional Smoke, Silver, and Gold tinted shields are available

An internal drop-down sunshield is included, operated by a slide adjuster on the left bottom edge of the helmet that is glove-friendly. The tint is a moderate grey, so the field of view isn’t overly dark when riding from bright sunshine into shaded areas.

At 4.3 pounds, the Streetmodular matches the Tourmodular’s weight and, while not the lightest in its class, excels in comfort for all-day rides. Its excellent ventilation system features glove-friendly crown and chin bar vents that slide open for substantial airflow and close securely without whistling or buzzing, even at Interstate speeds.

The comfort liner is plush, absorbent, and thoughtfully designed to allow maximum airflow into and around the interior to reach the rider and exit through the non-closable exhaust vents.

The sleek, smooth thermoplastic shell minimizes wind noise and buffeting. The AGV Streetmodular slips through the air with minimal rider disturbance, even behind a shorty windshield’s turbulence zone.

The Levico Matt Double Light Grey finish is beautifully done and durable. I’ve managed to bounce it off several fixed objects while carrying it around without causing any paint chips or scratches.

For years, I have been a solid full-face helmet adherent and wondered whether any modular helmet could perform at the highest level for all impact scenarios, including impacts on the chin bar. Testing the AGV Streetmodular and Tourmodular helmets that meet ECE 22.06 standards has convinced me that modular helmets are safe.

Throw in the convenience and versatility of the modular configuration, drop-down sunshield, and quick-on/quick-off micrometric chin strap buckle, and I have to say, these helmets are legit.

I’ll still ride with a non-modular full-face helmet, which is generally required for competition. However, for all-around riding, I have developed confidence in modular helmets when they meet ECE 22.06 or Snell Memorial Foundation certification standards, and the AGV Streetmodular helmet delivers that peace of mind in a comfortable, convenient package.

AGV Streetmodular Helmet Fast Facts

Sizes: XS – XXL

Weight: 4.31 pounds (Large)

Certifications: DOT FMVSS 218; ECE 22.06

Faceshields: 3 tints plus clear

Sunshields: 2 tints

Colors: 16 colors/graphics (Levico Matt Double Light Grey tested)

AGV Streetmodular Helmet Price: from $339 MSRP