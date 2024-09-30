Plews EN1 Grand Prix Tires Review [GP Enduro Set From the UK]

Based in the United Kingdom, Plews Tyres is a relatively new company. It was founded by Josh Plews as Gibson Tyres in 2014 before evolving into Plews Tyres to address the demand for genuinely high-performance off-road tires. Focusing solely on tires specifically built for racing, Plews’ mission statement emphasizes a dedication to building “superior tires for both weekend racers and professionals that resonate with the mindset of every racer.”

The Plews tires feature lighter weight, terrain-specific compounds and tread patterns, and an approachable price. Similar to other boutique brands such as X-Grip, Plews tires are lighter, more compliant, and more detailed in their tread patterns than typical mass-produced dirt bike tires.

We tested the Plews Tyres GP Enduro Set, which bundles the front and rear Plews EN1 Grand Prix tires. MSRP is $330 for the set, though importers Risk Racing currently offer the pair for $257 via the Risk Racing website. The UK-designed EN1 Grand Prix tires comply with DOT, FIM, ECE (Economic Commission for Europe), and ACU (Auto-Cycle Union in Great Britain) standards.

Before we get into the performance of the Plews Tyres GP Enduro Set, a bit of clarification is needed on DOT vs FIM tires. DOT is a US rating system for street legal tires that follows the number and letter coding system outlining speed ratings, manufacturing method, and manufacturing date. Basically, DOT means street legal, with multiple speed rating options.

FIM-approved off-road tires are built to meet certain specifications. Knob height is limited to 13mm to be more environmentally friendly, and the tires are required on new enduro and off-road motorcycles sold in most of Europe. FIM tires have a maximum speed rating of 84 mph and a load limit of 363 pounds. Essentially, FIM means a limited dual-purpose tire with a strong emphasis on performance off-road use while being kinder to the terrain.

Having extensive experience riding over 50 different dirt bikes and tire brands on all types of Southern California terrain, I was anxious to try an authentically high-performance FIM-legal enduro tire in the SoCal dirt. Looking and feeling the Plews EN1 Grand Prix tires, you can tell they are not your average tires. The rear, available only in 140/80 x 18, is lighter, by as much as three pounds, than the off-road tires I have tried. It is a thinner tire, and has a more compliant carcass shell than any tire, other than a gummy type for hard enduros. Knob height is the requisite 13mm, the knobs are well-spaced, and the feel of the knobs is on the softer side of medium-firm.

Southern California dirt ranges from talcum powder sand to granite rocks—almost everything, except actual dirt. There is some dirt here and there in the forests. However, we mainly deal with hard clay, sandstone, rocks, and the broken-down by-products of those sedimentary materials. You can throw the occasional tire-shredding volcanic rock in there if you’re a desert rider and enjoy igneous rock.

With this a summer test, testing was on concrete-like clay covered with clay dust, plus hard sandstone covered with sand grains that behave like tiny ball bearings. There is also silt—silt in the corners, silt filling up the ruts (a fun surprise), and silt in rocky river beds. None of these are what you would call ideal traction situations. Tire choice is critical, or you understeer like crazy and can’t stop going down hills. The testing platform was a 2024 KTM 450 XCF-W.

The Plews EN1 Grand Prix tires on the less-sandy terrain are stellar—super predictable, planted as is possible for the terrain, and consistent. You can kick turn, power turn, and precision turn with a high level of confidence for a FIM tire. The standout feature of these tires is consistency and the confidence they inspire. If the back steps out on you, it comes right back, whether from power or braking; the same goes for the 90/100 front we tested. There’s also a 90/90 x 21 front tire for riders who prefer a lower profile.

Depending on the terrain, I ran the front Plews EN1 Grand Prix tire with a Tubliss system at 9-11 psi. The rear was fitted with a 4mm tube inflated to between 6 and 9 psi.

I like riding the more technical terrain—just short of constant failures with pushing/dragging the bike back into movement. You can describe it as flowy technical single-track, if you like, with lots of embedded rocks. The EN1 is absolutely perfect in these conditions.

Next were trips to the local forest, with steeper and more technical trails that have also suffered the abuse of countless enduro riders. There is much more silt and sand in the grooved trails, plus lots of roots and rocks.

Where the Plews EN1 Grand Prix tires did not shine was on the silty downhills. You really had to plan your descent, as successfully modulating the rear brake was difficult due to the short knob profile. It’s not a deal breaker because the tires are planted, predictable, and fun everywhere else—just be extra aware and precise when the descents are silty.

Wear is a factor with these tires if you’re on a tight budget. The Plews EN1 Grand Prix tires are not low-wear rubber expected to last an entire season. As competition-oriented tires, the EN1s are explicitly designed for maximum performance for a shorter service period. With my riding style and the terrain I ride, I get about 15 hours of ride time until the traction level is compromised—about 3 to 4mm of knob height lost and rounded edges). After 25 to 35 hours, the EN1 Grand Prix tires are done—5 to 8mm of center knob height remaining.

The Plews EN1 Grand Prix tires work well in a wide variety of conditions, and you can work around the shortcomings. For an experienced rider with bad shoulders and knees looking for any improvement in confidence, the Plews Tyres GP Enduro Set of tires is well worth the discounted price, and even the full price if that’s all you can access.