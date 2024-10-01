2025 Supercross Schedule [17-Round Calendar; Track Maps]

The 2025 calendar for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series is ready to go. The 2025 Supercross schedule lasts four months and runs every Saturday except March 15, which is after round 9 of 17. The Supercross races are also the first 17 of 28 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship Series. Jett Lawrence will be defending his Supercross title against a list of challengers that include former Supercross champions Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Jason Anderson.
The 2025 Supercross series starts with a four-race run through the southwest, with the season beginning a week later than usual—Anaheim 1 is on January 11. Then, the series zig-zags around the country until a four-round April residency in the northeast—Foxborough, Philadelphia, East Rutherford, and Pittsburgh. Immediately after that, the season closes in the Rocky Mountains at Denver and Salt Lake City.
Tickets for all rounds can be purchased at the official Supercross website. Check out track maps for every round, except Daytona Beach, at the bottom of this story. Also, don’t miss our guide to the 2025 Supercross rider numbers.
2025 Supercross Schedule
|Jan. 11
|Anaheim 1*
|Angel Stadium
|Jan. 18
|San Diego*
|Snapdragon Stadium
|Jan. 25
|Anaheim 2*
|Angel Stadium
|Feb. 1
|Glendale*
|State Farm Stadium
|Feb. 8
|Tampa**
|Raymond James Stadium
|Feb. 15
|Detroit**
|Ford Field
|Feb. 22
|Arlington*
|AT&T Stadium
|March 1
|Daytona Beach**
|Daytona International Speedway
|March 8
|Indianapolis***
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|March 22
|Birmingham**
|Protective Stadium
|March 29
|Seattle*
|Lumen Field
|April 5
|Foxborough**
|Gillette Stadium
|April 12
|Philadelphia***
|Lincoln Financial Field
|April 19
|East Rutherford**
|MetLife Stadium
|April 26
|Pittsburgh**
|Acrisure Stadium
|May 3
|Denver*
|Empower Field at Mile High
|May 10
|Salt Lake City***
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
*Western Regional 250SX Round
**Eastern Regional 250SX Round
***East/West 250SX Showdown
2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Final Standings
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 351 points
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 336
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 307
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 282
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 282
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 227
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 223
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 217
- Hunter Lawrence, 207
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 200
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 198
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 147
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 132
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 95
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 94
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 91
- Justin Hill, KTM, 71
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 66
- Vince Friese, Honda, 64
- Colt Nichols, Beta, 62
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 55
- Jorge Prado, GasGas, 45
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 39
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 38
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 34
- Derek Drake, Suzuki, 33
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 25
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 23
- Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki, 19
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 13
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 10
- John Short, Kawasaki, 8
- Austin Politelli, GasGas, 7
- Anthony Bourdon, Suzuki, 7
- Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 6
- Justin Rodbell, KTM, 5
- Devon Simonson, Yamaha, 4
- Carson Mumford, Honda, 3
- Aaron Tanti, Kawasaki, 3
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 3
- Justin Starling, Honda, 2
- Josh Hill, Yamaha, 2
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 2
- Jason Clermont, Kawasaki, 1
- Robbie Wageman, Yamaha, 1
2025 Supercross Track Maps