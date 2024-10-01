2025 Supercross Schedule [17-Round Calendar; Track Maps]

The 2025 calendar for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series is ready to go. The 2025 Supercross schedule lasts four months and runs every Saturday except March 15, which is after round 9 of 17. The Supercross races are also the first 17 of 28 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship Series. Jett Lawrence will be defending his Supercross title against a list of challengers that include former Supercross champions Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Jason Anderson.

Jett Lawrence.

The 2025 Supercross series starts with a four-race run through the southwest, with the season beginning a week later than usual—Anaheim 1 is on January 11. Then, the series zig-zags around the country until a four-round April residency in the northeast—Foxborough, Philadelphia, East Rutherford, and Pittsburgh. Immediately after that, the season closes in the Rocky Mountains at Denver and Salt Lake City.

Cooper Webb (#2) and Chase Sexton.

Tickets for all rounds can be purchased at the official Supercross website. Check out track maps for every round, except Daytona Beach, at the bottom of this story. Also, don’t miss our guide to the 2025 Supercross rider numbers.

2025 Supercross Schedule

Jan. 11 Anaheim 1* Angel Stadium
Jan. 18 San Diego* Snapdragon Stadium
Jan. 25 Anaheim 2* Angel Stadium
Feb. 1 Glendale* State Farm Stadium
Feb. 8 Tampa** Raymond James Stadium
Feb. 15 Detroit** Ford Field
Feb. 22 Arlington* AT&T Stadium
March 1 Daytona Beach** Daytona International Speedway
March 8 Indianapolis*** Lucas Oil Stadium
March 22 Birmingham** Protective Stadium
March 29 Seattle* Lumen Field
April 5 Foxborough** Gillette Stadium
April 12 Philadelphia*** Lincoln Financial Field
April 19 East Rutherford** MetLife Stadium
April 26 Pittsburgh** Acrisure Stadium
May 3 Denver* Empower Field at Mile High
May 10 Salt Lake City*** Rice-Eccles Stadium

*Western Regional 250SX Round
**Eastern Regional 250SX Round
***East/West 250SX Showdown

2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Final Standings

  1. Jett Lawrence, Honda, 351 points
  2. Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 336
  3. Chase Sexton, KTM, 307
  4. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 282
  5. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 282
  6. Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 227
  7. Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 223
  8. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 217
  9. Hunter Lawrence, 207
  10. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 200
  11. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 198
  12. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 147
  13. Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 132
  14. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 95
  15. Benny Bloss, Beta, 94
  16. Dean Wilson, Honda, 91
  17. Justin Hill, KTM, 71
  18. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 66
  19. Vince Friese, Honda, 64
  20. Colt Nichols, Beta, 62
  21. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 55
  22. Jorge Prado, GasGas, 45
  23. Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 39
  24. Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 38
  25. Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 34
  26. Derek Drake, Suzuki, 33
  27. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 25
  28. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 23
  29. Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki, 19
  30. Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 13
  31. Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 10
  32. John Short, Kawasaki, 8
  33. Austin Politelli, GasGas, 7
  34. Anthony Bourdon, Suzuki, 7
  35. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 6
  36. Justin Rodbell, KTM, 5
  37. Devon Simonson, Yamaha, 4
  38. Carson Mumford, Honda, 3
  39. Aaron Tanti, Kawasaki, 3
  40. Tristan Lane, KTM, 3
  41. Justin Starling, Honda, 2
  42. Josh Hill, Yamaha, 2
  43. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 2
  44. Jason Clermont, Kawasaki, 1
  45. Robbie Wageman, Yamaha, 1

2025 Supercross Track Maps

2025 Supercross Schedule: Anaheim 1 track map
Round 1, Anaheim 1, Angel Stadium.
2025 Supercross Schedule: San Diego
Round 2, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego.
2025 Supercross Schedule: Track Map for A2
Round 3, Anaheim 2, Angel Stadium.
2025 Supercross Schedule: Glendale
Round 4, State Farm Stadium, Glendale.
Round 5, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa.
Round 6, Ford Field, Detroit.
2025 Supercross Schedule: Track Map, Arlington
Round 7, AT&T Stadium, Arlington.
Round 9, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.
Round 10, Protective Stadium, Birmingham.
Round 11, Lumen Field, Seattle.
Round 12, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough.
Round 13. Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.
2025 Supercross Schedule: Track Map East Rutherford
Round 14, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford.
2025 Supercross Schedule: Track Map Pittsburgh
Round 15, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh.
Round 16, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver.
Round 17, Salt Lake City, Rice-Eccles Stadium.

